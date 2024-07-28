India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rower Balraj Panwar Enters Men’s Singles Sculls Quarterfinals

The only hope for India in the rowing games at the Paris Olympics 2024, Balraj Panwar, is carrying it very well. He finished second in Repeachage 2 on Sunday to qualify for the quarterfinal round. (More Sports News)
With a time of 7:12.41, Panwar claimed second place, trailing behind Mongolia's Quentin Antognelli, who clocked 7:10.00.
To advance to the quarterfinals in rowing event at Paris Olympics, competitors must finish first or second in each repechage round.
Panwar comfortably clinched a top-two spot, crossing the 500m mark at 1:44.13, the 1000m mark at 3:33.94, and the 1500m mark at 5:23.22. At the 2000m mark, the 25-year-old completed the race in 7:12.41 at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.
His path to the quarterfinals followed a notable performance in Saturday's men's singles scull event, where he advanced to the repechage round by finishing fourth with a time of 7:07.11.
The men's single scull rowing quarterfinals are scheduled for July, 30 Tuesday in Paris.
The top three rowers from Heat 1 qualified directly for the semifinals, while those finishing from fourth to sixth had to compete in the repechage, one of which was Rajat.
Panwar, a member of the Indian Army, booked his ticket for Paris 2024 by winning a bronze medal at the Asian and Oceanian Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta in Chungju, Republic of Korea, in April. This year, he is the only rower in the Indian contingent.