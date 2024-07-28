Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rower Balraj Panwar Enters Men’s Singles Sculls Quarterfinals

Indian rower Rajat Panwar claimed second place, trailing behind Mongolia's Quentin Antonelli, who clocked 7:10.00 to qualify for the quarter-final round at the Paris Olympics men's singles scull event

Balraj Panwar Rowing Paris Olympics 2024 AP Photo
Balraj Panwar, of India, competes in the men's single scull rowing repechage at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
info_icon

The only hope for India in the rowing games at the Paris Olympics 2024, Balraj Panwar, is carrying it very well. He finished second in Repeachage 2 on Sunday to qualify for the quarterfinal round. (More Sports News)

With a time of 7:12.41, Panwar claimed second place, trailing behind Mongolia's Quentin Antognelli, who clocked 7:10.00.

To advance to the quarterfinals in rowing event at Paris Olympics, competitors must finish first or second in each repechage round.

Panwar comfortably clinched a top-two spot, crossing the 500m mark at 1:44.13, the 1000m mark at 3:33.94, and the 1500m mark at 5:23.22. At the 2000m mark, the 25-year-old completed the race in 7:12.41 at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Ankita Bhakat during the women's archery individual ranking round - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Will India Win Any Medals Today? Know The Prospects

BY Outlook Sports Desk

His path to the quarterfinals followed a notable performance in Saturday's men's singles scull event, where he advanced to the repechage round by finishing fourth with a time of 7:07.11.

The men's single scull rowing quarterfinals are scheduled for July, 30 Tuesday in Paris.

The top three rowers from Heat 1 qualified directly for the semifinals, while those finishing from fourth to sixth had to compete in the repechage, one of which was Rajat.

Panwar, a member of the Indian Army, booked his ticket for Paris 2024 by winning a bronze medal at the Asian and Oceanian Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta in Chungju, Republic of Korea, in April. This year, he is the only rower in the Indian contingent.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bat First In Dambulla
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W, SL-W Face-Off To Be Crowned Continental Champions
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is A Bowlers’ Captain, Says Axar Patel
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test Day 2: England Overcome Nervy Start To Take Control
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Football Roundup: Win For USA, Ukraine, Argentina - All Match Reports
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  3. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  4. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  5. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: Scary Visuals Of Flooded Basement Surface; Fire Dept Says 'NOC Was Given For Storage'
  2. Weather News LIVE: Rain Lashes Over Madhya Pradesh; Light Showers Expected In Delhi-NCR
  3. From Golf For Rs 100 To The Abrogation Of Article 370: A Tale Of Unfulfilled Promises
  4. PM Modi Highlights Rise In Khadi Sales, Urges Citizens To 'Cheer For Bharat' In Olympics 2024
  5. Team India’s Uniform At Paris Olympics 2024: A Blend Of Tradition And Modernity
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  2. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  3. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Adjusted Her 'Loud' Tone After Marriage: She Changed More For Me
  5. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. France Train Attack: Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On
  2. Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts
  3. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  4. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
  5. Canada: Jasper Fire 'Could Burn For Months', Over 20,000 People Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs