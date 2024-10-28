The Golden State Warriors were dealt their first defeat of the season Sunday, and may have suffered an even greater loss in their home opener. (More Sports News)
Stephen Curry exited in the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury in the Los Angeles Clippers' 112-104 win over the Warriors, who entered the contest off back-to-back blowout road victories over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz.
Curry initially left the game late in the third quarter but returned with just over eight minutes left in the fourth. The two-time NBA MVP lasted just 13 seconds before hobbling to the bench after setting a screen, however, and headed to the locker room before being ruled out of the remainder of the game shortly afterward.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said afterward that Curry, who finished with 18 points and six assists, has a "mild to moderate" sprain and will undergo an MRI.
James Harden and Ivica Zubac led the Clippers, who never trailed after embarking on an 11-1 run to build a 56-45 lead late in the second quarter, with 23 points each. Harden added 11 assists and seven rebounds, while Zubac pulled down 18 boards to go along with six assists.
Los Angeles also received 20 points from Norman Powell in its second straight win since a season-opening loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Andrew Wiggins paced Golden State with 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including a 5-for-8 effort from 3-point range.
Maxey's 45 points sends 76ers past Pacers in overtime
Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of his 45 points in overtime to rally the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, a 118-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
Still without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George due to knee injuries, the 76ers bounced back from two straight losses to start the campaign despite trailing 102-97 with under 90 seconds left in regulation.
Philadelphia then went on an 8-0 run, capped by two Maxey free throws with 11.7 seconds remaining, to briefly move ahead until Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton forced overtime with a 3-pointer that tied the score at 105-105 with 3.5 seconds to go.
Maxey took over in the extra session, however, scoring a pair of layups around a made free throw by the Pacers' Myles Turner to give the 76ers a 114-111 lead with 20.7 seconds left. The sharpshooting guard later sealed the victory with two free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining that extended the margin to 118-114.
Caleb Martin added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, which also received 17 rebounds from Andre Drummond with the veteran center starting in Embiid's place.
Haliburton led the Pacers with 22 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting along with six assists in Indiana's second straight loss since a season-opening win at Detroit.
Nets beat Bucks for Fernandez's first win
Cam Thomas scored 32 points and Dennis Schröder added 29 as the Brooklyn Nets gave rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez his first NBA victory with a 115-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
After opening the season with consecutive losses, the Nets outscored Milwaukee by a 22-4 margin over a stretch of under seven minutes in the fourth quarter to win their home opener under Fernandez, a native of Spain who spent the last two seasons as the Sacramento Kings' associate head coach.
Brooklyn broke the game open with a 10-0 run that Thomas capped with a three-point play to give his team a 99-85 lead with seven minutes to go. The Nets' advantage later grew to 22 points when Nic Claxton dunked in a feed from Cameron Johnson to make the score 111-89 with 2:36 left.
Milwaukee was dealt its second straight loss since a season-opening win at Philadelphia despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Bucks but went 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Milwaukee shot just 30.3 per cent from beyond the arc for the game.