France's Benjamin Thomas celebrates on podium after winning the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.
Tadej Pogačar celebrates retaining the pink jersey of leader of the race after the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.
Advertisement
France's Benjamin Thomas celebrates on podium after winning the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.
Advertisement
France's Benjamin Thomas celebrates winning the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.
France's Benjamin Thomas celebrates winning the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.
Advertisement
The pack of cyclists rides during the fifth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.
Advertisement
The pack of cyclists rides during the fifth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.
Advertisement
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals during the fifth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals during the fifth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.
The pack rides along the coastline during the fifth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.