Giro D'Italia, Stage 5: Benjamin Thomas Wins; Cofidis Earn First Victory - In Pics

Benjamin Thomas of France outpaced his breakaway colleagues to clinch the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday (May 8), giving the Cofidis team their first victory in 2024. Denmark's Michael Valgren came in second and Italian Andrea Pietrobon finished third. Tadej Pogacar still holds the overall lead.