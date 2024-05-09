Other Sports

Giro D'Italia, Stage 5: Benjamin Thomas Wins; Cofidis Earn First Victory - In Pics

Benjamin Thomas of France outpaced his breakaway colleagues to clinch the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday (May 8), giving the Cofidis team their first victory in 2024. Denmark's Michael Valgren came in second and Italian Andrea Pietrobon finished third. Tadej Pogacar still holds the overall lead.

Giro d'Italia 2024: Tour of Italy cycling race | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

France's Benjamin Thomas celebrates on podium after winning the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.

Giro dItalia 2024: Tadej Pogačar celebrates overall leader of race
Giro d'Italia 2024: Tadej Pogačar celebrates overall leader of race | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Tadej Pogačar celebrates retaining the pink jersey of leader of the race after the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.

Benjamin Thomas celebrates fifth stage win
Benjamin Thomas celebrates fifth stage win | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

France's Benjamin Thomas celebrates on podium after winning the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.

Benjamin Thomas wins 5th stage of race
Benjamin Thomas wins 5th stage of race | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

France's Benjamin Thomas celebrates winning the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.

Frances Benjamin Thomas
France's Benjamin Thomas | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

France's Benjamin Thomas celebrates winning the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.

Giro DItalia 2024, Stage 5
Giro D'Italia 2024, Stage 5 | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

The pack of cyclists rides during the fifth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.

Giro DItalia Cycling race
Giro D'Italia Cycling race | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

The pack of cyclists rides during the fifth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.

Italy Giro Cycling: Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Italy Giro Cycling: Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals during the fifth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.

Giro DItalia 2024: Tadej Pogacar in overall leaders pink jersey
Giro D'Italia 2024: Tadej Pogacar in overall leader's pink jersey | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals during the fifth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.

Italy Giro Cycling, Stage 5
Italy Giro Cycling, Stage 5 | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

The pack rides along the coastline during the fifth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca.

