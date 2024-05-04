Other Sports

Giro d'Italia 2024 Live Streaming: Route, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

All roads lead to the city of Turin in Italy as the Giro d'Italia 2024 arrives. Here are the streaming, route, contenders, schedule and all details you need to know about this prestigious cycling event

The world's best riders assemble under the skies of Turin as the 2024 Giro d'Itlalia arrives with its 107th edition starting on May 4, Saturday. The Corsa Rosa will unfold over the course of three weeks, and conclude on May 26, Sunday in the heart of Rome. (More Sports News)

This time around the defending champion Primoz Roglic won't be participating as he sets his sights on the Tour de France. Nevertheless, the stage is ready for some thrilling action with big names ready to ignite the roads of Italy. The names include, Tadej Pogacar from UAE Team Emirates, Julian Alaphilippe from Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Geraint Thomas and Filippo Ganna from INEOS Grenadiers, and many others.

Route of Giro d'Italia 2024:

The 21-stage cycling tournament will cover 3400.8 kms heading anti-clockwise in the country starting from Turin. The riders will go down to Pompei, passing through the Adriatic Coast alongside high mountains towards the eastern ranges of the Alps and finally to the summit stage around the Colosseum in Rome.

Contenders of Giro d'Italia 2024:

A total of 22 teams participate in the Giro d'Italia 2024, they are as follows:

1. AG2R Citroën

2. Alpecin-Deceuninck

3. Arkéa Samsic

4. Astana Qazaqstan

5. Bahrain Victorious

6. Bora-Hansgrohe

7. Cofidis

8. dsm-firmenich

9. EF Education-EasyPost

10. Groupama-FDJ

11. Ineos Grenadiers

12. Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

13. Jayco AlUla

14. Jumbo-Visma

15. Lidl-Trek

16. Movistar

17. Soudal-Quick Step

18. UAE Team Emirates

19. Lotto Dstny (if they take up their invite)

20. Israel Premier Tech (if they take up their invite)

21. Wildcard invite

22. Wildcard invite

Giro d'Italia 2024 Schedule:

May 4, Saturday:

Stage 1 - Venaria Reale - Torino

Distance - 140 km

Time - 13:50 - 17:15 CET

May 5, Sunday:

Stage 2 - San Francesco al Campo - Santuario di Oropa (Biella)

Distance - 161 km

Time - 12:55 - 17:15 CET

May 6, Monday:

Stage 3 - Novara - Fossano

Distance - 166 km

Time - 13:10 - 17:15 CET

May 7, Tuesday:

Stage 4: Acqui Terme - Andora

Distance - 190km

Time - 12:30 - 17:15 CET

May 8, Wednesday:

Stage 5 - Genova - Lucca

Distance - 178km

Time - 12:45 - 17:15 CET

May 9, Thursday:

Stage 6 - Torre del Lago Puccini - Rapolano Terme

Distance - 180km

Time - 12:45 - 17:15 CET

May 10, Friday:

Stage 7 - Foligno - Perugia (TT)

Distance - 40.6km

Time - 13:00 - 17:15 CET

May 11, Saturday:

Stage 8 - Spoleto - Prati di Tivo

Distance - 152km

Time - 12:30 - 17:15 CET

May 12, Sunday:

Stage 9 - Avezzano - Napoli

Distance - 214km

Time - 12:00 - 17:15 CET

May 14, Tuesday:

Stage 10 - Pompei - Cusano Mutri

Distance - 142km

Time - 13:05 - 17:15 CET

May 15, Wednesday:

Stage 11 - Foiano di Val Fortore - Francavilla al Mare

Distance - 207km

Time - 12:05 - 17:15 CET

May 16, Thursday:

Stage 12 - Martinsicuro - Fano

Distance - 193km

Time - 12:25 - 17:15 CET

May 17, Friday:

Stage 13 - Riccione - Cento

Distance - 179km

Time - 13:00- 17:15 CET

May 18, Saturday:

Stage 14 - Castiglione delle Stiviere - Desenzano del Garda (TT)

Distance - 31.2km

Time - 13:00 - 17:15 CET

May 19, Sunday:

Stage 15 - Manerba del Garda - Livigno

Distance - 222km

Time - 10:25 - 16:10 CET

May 21, Tuesday:

Stage 16 - Livigno - Santa Cristina Valgardena

Distance - 202km

Time - 11:25 - 17:15 CET

May 22, Wednesday:

Stage 17 - Selva di Val Gardena - Passo del Brocon

Distance - 159km

Time - 12:25 - 17:15 CET

May 23, Thursday:

Stage 18 - Fiera di Primiero - Padova

Distance - 178km

Time - 13:05 - 17:15 CET

May 24, Friday:

Stage 19 - Mortegliano - Sappada

Distance - 157km

Time - 13:05 - 17:15 CET

May 25, Saturday:

Stage 20 - Alpago - Bassano del Grappa

Distance - 184km

Time - 11:40 - 17:15 CET

May 26, Sunday:

Stage 21 - Roma - Roma

Distance - 125km

Time - 15:30 - 18:45 CET

Where to watch Giro d'Italia 2024?

In the United States the Giro d'Italia 2024 will be available to stream at MAX app and website. In the UK, the cycling event can be streamed online on Discovery + .

In Italy Rai/Eurosport will cover all the live actions of Giro d'Italia 2024. Unfortunately, in India the streaming partner of the event is yet to be confirmed.

