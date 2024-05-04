This time around the defending champion Primoz Roglic won't be participating as he sets his sights on the Tour de France. Nevertheless, the stage is ready for some thrilling action with big names ready to ignite the roads of Italy. The names include, Tadej Pogacar from UAE Team Emirates, Julian Alaphilippe from Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Geraint Thomas and Filippo Ganna from INEOS Grenadiers, and many others.