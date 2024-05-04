The world's best riders assemble under the skies of Turin as the 2024 Giro d'Itlalia arrives with its 107th edition starting on May 4, Saturday. The Corsa Rosa will unfold over the course of three weeks, and conclude on May 26, Sunday in the heart of Rome. (More Sports News)
This time around the defending champion Primoz Roglic won't be participating as he sets his sights on the Tour de France. Nevertheless, the stage is ready for some thrilling action with big names ready to ignite the roads of Italy. The names include, Tadej Pogacar from UAE Team Emirates, Julian Alaphilippe from Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Geraint Thomas and Filippo Ganna from INEOS Grenadiers, and many others.
Route of Giro d'Italia 2024:
The 21-stage cycling tournament will cover 3400.8 kms heading anti-clockwise in the country starting from Turin. The riders will go down to Pompei, passing through the Adriatic Coast alongside high mountains towards the eastern ranges of the Alps and finally to the summit stage around the Colosseum in Rome.
Contenders of Giro d'Italia 2024:
A total of 22 teams participate in the Giro d'Italia 2024, they are as follows:
1. AG2R Citroën
2. Alpecin-Deceuninck
3. Arkéa Samsic
4. Astana Qazaqstan
5. Bahrain Victorious
6. Bora-Hansgrohe
7. Cofidis
8. dsm-firmenich
9. EF Education-EasyPost
10. Groupama-FDJ
11. Ineos Grenadiers
12. Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
13. Jayco AlUla
14. Jumbo-Visma
15. Lidl-Trek
16. Movistar
17. Soudal-Quick Step
18. UAE Team Emirates
19. Lotto Dstny (if they take up their invite)
20. Israel Premier Tech (if they take up their invite)
21. Wildcard invite
22. Wildcard invite
Giro d'Italia 2024 Schedule:
May 4, Saturday:
Stage 1 - Venaria Reale - Torino
Distance - 140 km
Time - 13:50 - 17:15 CET
May 5, Sunday:
Stage 2 - San Francesco al Campo - Santuario di Oropa (Biella)
Distance - 161 km
Time - 12:55 - 17:15 CET
May 6, Monday:
Stage 3 - Novara - Fossano
Distance - 166 km
Time - 13:10 - 17:15 CET
May 7, Tuesday:
Stage 4: Acqui Terme - Andora
Distance - 190km
Time - 12:30 - 17:15 CET
May 8, Wednesday:
Stage 5 - Genova - Lucca
Distance - 178km
Time - 12:45 - 17:15 CET
May 9, Thursday:
Stage 6 - Torre del Lago Puccini - Rapolano Terme
Distance - 180km
Time - 12:45 - 17:15 CET
May 10, Friday:
Stage 7 - Foligno - Perugia (TT)
Distance - 40.6km
Time - 13:00 - 17:15 CET
May 11, Saturday:
Stage 8 - Spoleto - Prati di Tivo
Distance - 152km
Time - 12:30 - 17:15 CET
May 12, Sunday:
Stage 9 - Avezzano - Napoli
Distance - 214km
Time - 12:00 - 17:15 CET
May 14, Tuesday:
Stage 10 - Pompei - Cusano Mutri
Distance - 142km
Time - 13:05 - 17:15 CET
May 15, Wednesday:
Stage 11 - Foiano di Val Fortore - Francavilla al Mare
Distance - 207km
Time - 12:05 - 17:15 CET
May 16, Thursday:
Stage 12 - Martinsicuro - Fano
Distance - 193km
Time - 12:25 - 17:15 CET
May 17, Friday:
Stage 13 - Riccione - Cento
Distance - 179km
Time - 13:00- 17:15 CET
May 18, Saturday:
Stage 14 - Castiglione delle Stiviere - Desenzano del Garda (TT)
Distance - 31.2km
Time - 13:00 - 17:15 CET
May 19, Sunday:
Stage 15 - Manerba del Garda - Livigno
Distance - 222km
Time - 10:25 - 16:10 CET
May 21, Tuesday:
Stage 16 - Livigno - Santa Cristina Valgardena
Distance - 202km
Time - 11:25 - 17:15 CET
May 22, Wednesday:
Stage 17 - Selva di Val Gardena - Passo del Brocon
Distance - 159km
Time - 12:25 - 17:15 CET
May 23, Thursday:
Stage 18 - Fiera di Primiero - Padova
Distance - 178km
Time - 13:05 - 17:15 CET
May 24, Friday:
Stage 19 - Mortegliano - Sappada
Distance - 157km
Time - 13:05 - 17:15 CET
May 25, Saturday:
Stage 20 - Alpago - Bassano del Grappa
Distance - 184km
Time - 11:40 - 17:15 CET
May 26, Sunday:
Stage 21 - Roma - Roma
Distance - 125km
Time - 15:30 - 18:45 CET
Where to watch Giro d'Italia 2024?
In the United States the Giro d'Italia 2024 will be available to stream at MAX app and website. In the UK, the cycling event can be streamed online on Discovery + .
In Italy Rai/Eurosport will cover all the live actions of Giro d'Italia 2024. Unfortunately, in India the streaming partner of the event is yet to be confirmed.