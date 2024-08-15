Other Sports

Australian Olympic Committee Hits Out At Criticism Of Breaker Rachael Gunn

Breaking at the Olympics might be a one-and-done in Paris. It is not on the competition list for the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 and also is unlikely to appear in 2032 in Brisbane, Australia

Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun.
Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The Australian Olympic Committee has criticized an anonymous online petition attacking controversial Paris Games-breaking competitor Rachael Gunn, saying the petition was “vexatious, misleading and bullying.”  (Medal Table | Full Coverage | More Sports News)

Last weekend, the sport of breaking made its Olympic debut. One of the lasting images was the performance of an Australian b-girl known as Raygun — 36-year-old Sydney University professor Gunn — who did a “kangaroo dance” among other questionable moves during her routine and scored zero points.

Gunn was subsequently heavily criticized for her performance with parodies even being played out on a late-night television show in the United States.

Gunn, who has not yet returned to Australia following the Games, received strong support from Australian team chef de mission Anna Meares while still in Paris. On Thursday, the AOC went a major step further, refuting numerous erroneous stories it says have appeared online since.

Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Raygun Profile: Who Is Australia's First B-Girl In Paris Olympics 2024?

BY Jagdish Yadav

Chief executive officer Matt Carroll said the AOC had written to change.org, which had published a petition criticizing Gunn and the AOC, demanding that it be immediately withdrawn.

Carroll says the petition “contained numerous falsehoods designed to engender hatred against an athlete who was selected in the Australian Olympic team through a transparent and independent qualification event and nomination process.”

“It is disgraceful that these falsehoods concocted by an anonymous person can be published in this way," Carroll said.

“It amounts to bullying and harassment and is defamatory. We are demanding that it be removed from the site immediately. No athlete who has represented their country at the Olympic Games should be treated in this way . . . "

Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France.
Breaking Point: Paris 2024 Tests The Limits Of The Art Form, Raises Questions On Authenticity

BY Associated Press

Online criticism this past week has included suggestions that the Oceania qualifying event held in Sydney last October was set up to favour Gunn, and questioned the judging which allowed Gunn to qualify.

The AOC said Thursday the Oceania qualifying event was conducted under the Olympic qualification system determined by the international governing body, the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) and approved by the International Olympic Committee.

It said the judging panel for the event was selected by the WDSF and consisted of nine independent international judges.

Unattributed social media comments also suggested Gunn and her husband, fellow breaker Samuel Free, had held positions within Australian breaking organizations.

“Rachael Gunn holds no position with AUSBreaking or DanceSport Australia in any capacity,” the AOC said Thursday.

“She is simply an athlete who competed in the qualifying event which she won.”

Breaking at the Olympics might be a one-and-done in Paris. It is not on the competition list for the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 and also is unlikely to appear in 2032 at Brisbane, Australia.

