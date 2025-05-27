Gulveer Singh has won gold at Asian Athletics Championship 2025. X/TheKhelIndia

Here are the highlights and updates of day one coverage at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, Korea. Day began with Servin Sebastian winning bronze in men's 20km race walk. Annu Rani finished fourth in the women's javelin throw final event. The highlight of the day was Gulveer Singh clinching country's first gold in the men’s 10,000m event. Get the highlights right here

27 May 2025, 02:05:41 pm IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Tomorrow's Schedule May 28 6:30AM - Decathlon (110m Hurdles) - Tejaswin Shankar 6:35AM - Women’s Long Jump (Qualification) - Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan 7:15AM - Decathlon (Discus Throw) - Tejaswin Shankar 7:30AM - Women’s 100m Hurdles (Qualification) - Jyothi Yarraji 8:45AM - Decathlon (Pole Vault) - Tejaswin Shankar 1:30PM - Decathlon (Javelin Throw) - Tejaswin Shankar 1:50PM - Men’s Triple Jump Final - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker 2:20PM - Women’s 400m Final - Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj (Subject to qualification) 2:30PM - Men’s 1500m Final - Yoonus Shah (Subject to qualification) 2:40PM - Women’s 1500m Final - Lili Das, Pooja 2:50PM - Women’s 10,000m Final - Sanjivani Baburao, Seema 3:45PM - Decathlon (1500m) - Tejaswin Shankar

27 May 2025, 08:36:48 am IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Who Are Participating Today? Indians in action on opening day (Timings in IST) 4:30AM - Men’s 20km race walk Final - Servin Sebastian, Amit

5:30AM - Decathlon (100m) - Tejaswin Shankar

5:45AM - Men’s High Jump (Qualification) - Sarvesh Kushare

5:50AM - Men’s 1500m (Heats) - Yoonus Shah

6:15AM - Decathlon (Long Jump) - Tejaswin Shankar

6:50AM - Women’s 400m (Heats) - Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj

8:05AM - Decathlon (Shot Put) - Tejaswin Shankar

11:05AM - Decathlon (High Jump) - Tejaswin Shankar

11:10AM - Women’s Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani

12:35PM - Women’s 400m (Semifinals) - Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj (Subject to qualification)

12:50PM - Men’s 10,000m Final - Gulveer Singh, Sawan Barwal

1:45PM - Decathlon (400m) - Tejaswin Shankar

27 May 2025, 08:47:12 am IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Servin Sebastian Bags Bronze Servin Sebastian has won bronze in men's 20km race walk at 26th Asian Athletics Championships. The Indian athlete finished with a personal Best timing of 1:21:13.60.

27 May 2025, 08:58:16 am IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Decathlon Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar topped the Decathlon’s long jump section with a jump of 7.28m.

27 May 2025, 09:32:06 am IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Shot Put Tejaswin Shankar takes second spot in shot put event with a best throw of 13.79m. For all the updates on the other sporting events, you can track it right HERE.

27 May 2025, 10:04:56 am IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Indian Athlete Suspended Quartermiler Sneha Kolleri, a member of the 4x400m women's relay squad, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after returning positive for stanozolol after being dropped from the Indian contingent for the Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea

27 May 2025, 10:19:58 am IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Who Are Coming Up Next? 11:05AM - Decathlon (High Jump) - Tejaswin Shankar 11:10AM - Women’s Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani

27 May 2025, 10:48:28 am IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Where To Watch Asian Athletics Championships 2025 In India? The Asian Athletics Championships 2025 will be streamed live on STN SPORTS YouTube channel.

27 May 2025, 11:20:16 am IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Women's Javelin Throw Final - Check Participants Salsabeel Alsayar (Kuwait) Chandrakala Lamgade (Nepal) Gyeongae Gim (Korea) Ng Jing Xuan (Malaysia) Ayeong Park (Korea) Nargizakhon Kuchkarova (Uzbekistan) Jariya Wichaidit (Thailand) Hui Jun Li (Chinese Taipei) Nadheesha Dilhani Lekamge Hatarabage Lekamalage (Sri Lanka) Pin Hsun Chu (Chinese Taipei) Momone Ueda (Japan) Annu Rani (India) Su Lingdan (China) Sae Takemoto (Japan) Dai Qianqian (China)

27 May 2025, 11:25:50 am IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Women's Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani Leads After Round 1 What a throw from India's Annu Rani! The Indian female javelin star starts off with 56.92m. That puts her in the numero uno position. Japan’s Sae Takemoto (56.60m) and China’s Su Lingdan (55.60m) are second and third, respectively.

27 May 2025, 11:38:15 am IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Women's Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani Drops To Second Place After a great first showing, Annu Rani has dropped to second spot with a throw of 56.92m.

27 May 2025, 11:50:27 am IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Women's Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani Falls In Third Place Annu Rani is third in the women's javelin throw final, with a throw of 58.30m. China’s Su Lingdan maintains top position with her first-round throw of 60.84m.

27 May 2025, 12:17:46 pm IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Women's Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani In Fourth Annu Rani's final round throw ends in a foul and thus ends her bid for a third Asian Championships medal.

27 May 2025, 12:35:08 pm IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Vishal TK Qualifies For Final Vishal TK came in third with a new Personal Best of 46.05s and has automatically qualified for the 400m men’s final.

27 May 2025, 01:04:27 pm IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Gulveer, Sawan In Action Indian athletes Gulveer Singh and Sawan Barwal remain in medal contention as the 10,000m event reaches its final stages.

27 May 2025, 01:07:43 pm IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Gold Medal Alert Gulveer Singh has done it! He has bagged gold medal in the men’s 10,000m event with Sawan Barwal finishing fourth.

27 May 2025, 01:34:48 pm IST India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Decathlon (High Jump) India's Tejaswin Shankar has topped the event in high jump with a clearance of 2.19m.