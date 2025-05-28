India At Asian Athletics C'ships 2025 Day 2 Highlights: Yoonus Shah Lands Bronze; Rupal Chaudhary Bags Silver In Women's 400m

Catch the highlights of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 events, right here

Rupal-Chaudhary
Rupal Chaudhary has won silver. Photo: X/HardeepSPuri
Here are the highlights of the second day of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025. India began their campaign on a high, with Gulveer Singh winning gold in the men’s 10,000m and Servin Sebastian clinching bronze in the men’s 20km race walk. On Day 2, Rupal Chaudhary won silver medal in the women's 400m. Yoonus Shah settled with Bronze in the men's 1500m, whereas Pooja bagged a silver in the women's 1500m. Tejaswin Shankar won a silver medal in Decathlon. Catch the highlights of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 events, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Today's Schedule

Men's Hammer Throw – 8:50 AM IST

Women's Pole Vault – 1:40 PM IST

Men's Triple Jump – 1:50 PM IST

Men's 400m – 2:35 PM IST

Women's 400m – 2:45 PM IST

Men's 1500m – 2:55 PM IST

Women's 1500m – 3:05 PM IST

Women's 10,000m – 3:15 PM IST

Men's Decathlon 1500m – 4:10 PM IST

Mixed 4x400m Relay – 4:40 PM IST

Women's 100m – 4:55 PM IST

Men's 100m – 5:05 PM IST

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Indians In Action Today!

  • 6:30 AM – Decathlon 110m Hurdles – Tejaswin Shankar

  • 6:35 AM – Women’s Long Jump – Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh

  • 7:15 AM – Decathlon Discuss Throw – Tejaswin Shankar

  • 7:25 AM – Women’s 100m Hurdles – Jyothi Yarraji

  • 8:45 AM – Decathlon Pole Vault – Tejaswin Shankar

  • 1:30 PM – Decathlon Javelin Throw – Tejaswin Shankar

  • 1:50 PM – Men’s Triple Jump – Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker

  • 2:35 PM – Men’s 400m final – Vishal TK

  • 2:45 PM – Women’s 400m – Rupal, Vithya Ramraj

  • 2:55 PM – Men’s 1500m – Younus Shah

  • 3:05 PM – Women’s 1500m – Lili Das and Pooja 

  • 3:15 PM – Women’s 10,000m – Seema

  • 4:10 PM – Decathlon 1500m – Tejaswin Shankar

  • 4:40 PM – Mixed 4x400m Relay – Team India

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Finishes Second

India's Tejaswin Shankar finished second in the 110m Hurdles event with a finish of 14.58m.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan In Action

In the Women’s Long Jump (Qualification) event, Indian athlete Ancy Sojan has finished third (6.14m) whereas Shaili Singh ends up second with a jump of 6.17m.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Jyothi Yarraji Qualifies

Jyothi Yarraji has qualified for the next round in Women’s 100m Hurdles (Qualification) event. She finished third and clocked 13.18m.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Live Streaming Info

The Asian Athletics Championships 2025 is being streamed live on STN SPORTS YouTube channel.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Action

After registering a best throw of 37.74 in the discus throw, Tejaswin Shankar finished fifth and will now take up the pole vault event.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Finishes Seventh

Tejaswin Shankar finishes men's pole vault event with 3.90m. He fails to cross 4.00m in three attempts.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Javelin Throw Event

Tejaswin Shankar will be in action at the Decathlon (javelin throw) event that will get underway at 1:30pm IST

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar At Ninth

As per the current standings, Tejaswin Shankar stands ninth in the standings (3.90m pole vault clearance) with his competitors still in action.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Events Coming Up

1:30PM - Decathlon (Javelin Throw) - Tejaswin Shankar

1:50PM - Men’s Triple Jump Final - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker

2:10PM - Men’s 400m Final - Vishal TK

2:20PM - Women’s 400m Final - Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj

2:30PM - Men’s 1500m Final - Yoonus Shah

2:40PM - Women’s 1500m Final - Lili Das, Pooja

2:50PM - Women’s 10,000m Final - Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav, Seema

3:45PM - Decathlon (1500m) - Tejaswin Shankar

4:10PM - 4x400m Mixed Relay - India

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Medal Count

1. China - 8 (6 golds, 2 silvers)

2. India - 2 (1 gold, 1 bronze)

3. Japan - 7 (4 silvers, 3 bronze)

4. Uzbekistan - 1 (1 silver)

5. Bahrain - 1 (1 bronze)

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Decathlon (Javelin Throw)

Tejaswin Shankar will be in action in the ninth event of Decathlon, that is javelin throw. The event starts at 1:30pm IST.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Decathlon (Javelin Throw)

The event gets underway with Tejaswin Shankar starting with a foul throw. However, bad news is that his rivals have hit the numero uno mark - Fei Xiang (53.72m), Yuma Maruyama (47.03m) and Chen Yu Wang (63.21m).

Tejaswin finishes with 51.46m attempt as he is out of medal contention.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Rupal Bags Silver

Another medal for India as Rupal Chaudhary bags the silver medal with a timing of 52.68s. Vithya Ramraj finishes fifth with a timing of 53 seconds.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Men’s 1500m final

India’s Yoonus Shah will be in action in the men’s 1500m final.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Men’s 1500m final

Yoonus Shah wins bronze in the men's 1500m final. The Indian athlete finishes with with a timing of 3:43.03s. Kazuto Iizawa of Japan wins the gold with 3:42.56s and Jaeung Lee of Korea takes home silver with 3:42.79s.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 1500m Final

Events are coming back-to-back as India's India’s Pooja and Lili Das are competing in the women’s 1500m final.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 1500m Final - Another Medal For India

Another medal for India, third for the day as Pooja grabs silver in women's 1500m final as China’s Li Chunhui wins gold.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 10,00m Final Underway

India’s Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav and Seema are competing in the women’s 10,000m final. As of now, the duo are trailing the leader and are sixth and seventh, respectively but still lots of time to take the lead.

Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav is fifth whereas Seema lies in 10th position.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 10,00m Final Stopped

Uh-oh! The officials have stopped the Women's 10,00m final due to the ongoing heavy rain at the stadium. Some of the contestants aren't happy with the decision.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Weather Stops Play

Weather has taken it's toll and the events have been halted at the Asian Athletics Championships. Stay tuned for further updates.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: All Clear To Resume

The weather is clear and we are all set to resume.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: More Medals

Tejaswin Shankar wins silver medal in Decathlon. The athlete finishes the 1500m with a timing of 4:37.99s, scoring 693 points. Elsewhere, Praveen Chithravel has bagged a silver medal in men’s triple jump.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Indian Medallists

Men’s 20km race walk - Servin Sebastian (Bronze)

Men’s 10,000m - Gulveer Singh (Gold)

Women’s 400m - Rupal Chaudhary (Silver)

Men’s 1500m - Yoonus Shah (Bronze)

Women’s 1500m - Pooja (Silver)

Decathlon - Tejaswin Shankar (Silver)

Men's Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel (Silver)

That's All From Our Side!

That's all from our side. Thank you for joining. Join us tomorrow for Day 3 updates. Until then, goodbye and take care!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss