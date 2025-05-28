India At Asian Athletics C'ships 2025 Day 2 Highlights: Yoonus Shah Lands Bronze; Rupal Chaudhary Bags Silver In Women's 400m

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Today's Schedule
Men's Hammer Throw – 8:50 AM IST
Women's Pole Vault – 1:40 PM IST
Men's Triple Jump – 1:50 PM IST
Men's 400m – 2:35 PM IST
Women's 400m – 2:45 PM IST
Men's 1500m – 2:55 PM IST
Women's 1500m – 3:05 PM IST
Women's 10,000m – 3:15 PM IST
Men's Decathlon 1500m – 4:10 PM IST
Mixed 4x400m Relay – 4:40 PM IST
Women's 100m – 4:55 PM IST
Men's 100m – 5:05 PM IST
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Indians In Action Today!
6:30 AM – Decathlon 110m Hurdles – Tejaswin Shankar
6:35 AM – Women’s Long Jump – Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh
7:15 AM – Decathlon Discuss Throw – Tejaswin Shankar
7:25 AM – Women’s 100m Hurdles – Jyothi Yarraji
8:45 AM – Decathlon Pole Vault – Tejaswin Shankar
1:30 PM – Decathlon Javelin Throw – Tejaswin Shankar
1:50 PM – Men’s Triple Jump – Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker
2:35 PM – Men’s 400m final – Vishal TK
2:45 PM – Women’s 400m – Rupal, Vithya Ramraj
2:55 PM – Men’s 1500m – Younus Shah
3:05 PM – Women’s 1500m – Lili Das and Pooja
3:15 PM – Women’s 10,000m – Seema
4:10 PM – Decathlon 1500m – Tejaswin Shankar
4:40 PM – Mixed 4x400m Relay – Team India
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Finishes Second
India's Tejaswin Shankar finished second in the 110m Hurdles event with a finish of 14.58m.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan In Action
In the Women’s Long Jump (Qualification) event, Indian athlete Ancy Sojan has finished third (6.14m) whereas Shaili Singh ends up second with a jump of 6.17m.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Jyothi Yarraji Qualifies
Jyothi Yarraji has qualified for the next round in Women’s 100m Hurdles (Qualification) event. She finished third and clocked 13.18m.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Live Streaming Info
The Asian Athletics Championships 2025 is being streamed live on STN SPORTS YouTube channel.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Action
After registering a best throw of 37.74 in the discus throw, Tejaswin Shankar finished fifth and will now take up the pole vault event.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Finishes Seventh
Tejaswin Shankar finishes men's pole vault event with 3.90m. He fails to cross 4.00m in three attempts.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Javelin Throw Event
Tejaswin Shankar will be in action at the Decathlon (javelin throw) event that will get underway at 1:30pm IST
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar At Ninth
As per the current standings, Tejaswin Shankar stands ninth in the standings (3.90m pole vault clearance) with his competitors still in action.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Events Coming Up
1:30PM - Decathlon (Javelin Throw) - Tejaswin Shankar
1:50PM - Men’s Triple Jump Final - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker
2:10PM - Men’s 400m Final - Vishal TK
2:20PM - Women’s 400m Final - Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj
2:30PM - Men’s 1500m Final - Yoonus Shah
2:40PM - Women’s 1500m Final - Lili Das, Pooja
2:50PM - Women’s 10,000m Final - Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav, Seema
3:45PM - Decathlon (1500m) - Tejaswin Shankar
4:10PM - 4x400m Mixed Relay - India
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Medal Count
1. China - 8 (6 golds, 2 silvers)
2. India - 2 (1 gold, 1 bronze)
3. Japan - 7 (4 silvers, 3 bronze)
4. Uzbekistan - 1 (1 silver)
5. Bahrain - 1 (1 bronze)
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Decathlon (Javelin Throw)
Tejaswin Shankar will be in action in the ninth event of Decathlon, that is javelin throw. The event starts at 1:30pm IST.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Decathlon (Javelin Throw)
The event gets underway with Tejaswin Shankar starting with a foul throw. However, bad news is that his rivals have hit the numero uno mark - Fei Xiang (53.72m), Yuma Maruyama (47.03m) and Chen Yu Wang (63.21m).
Tejaswin finishes with 51.46m attempt as he is out of medal contention.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Rupal Bags Silver
Another medal for India as Rupal Chaudhary bags the silver medal with a timing of 52.68s. Vithya Ramraj finishes fifth with a timing of 53 seconds.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Men’s 1500m final
India’s Yoonus Shah will be in action in the men’s 1500m final.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Men’s 1500m final
Yoonus Shah wins bronze in the men's 1500m final. The Indian athlete finishes with with a timing of 3:43.03s. Kazuto Iizawa of Japan wins the gold with 3:42.56s and Jaeung Lee of Korea takes home silver with 3:42.79s.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 1500m Final
Events are coming back-to-back as India's India’s Pooja and Lili Das are competing in the women’s 1500m final.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 1500m Final - Another Medal For India
Another medal for India, third for the day as Pooja grabs silver in women's 1500m final as China’s Li Chunhui wins gold.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 10,00m Final Underway
India’s Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav and Seema are competing in the women’s 10,000m final. As of now, the duo are trailing the leader and are sixth and seventh, respectively but still lots of time to take the lead.
Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav is fifth whereas Seema lies in 10th position.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 10,00m Final Stopped
Uh-oh! The officials have stopped the Women's 10,00m final due to the ongoing heavy rain at the stadium. Some of the contestants aren't happy with the decision.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Weather Stops Play
Weather has taken it's toll and the events have been halted at the Asian Athletics Championships. Stay tuned for further updates.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: All Clear To Resume
The weather is clear and we are all set to resume.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: More Medals
Tejaswin Shankar wins silver medal in Decathlon. The athlete finishes the 1500m with a timing of 4:37.99s, scoring 693 points. Elsewhere, Praveen Chithravel has bagged a silver medal in men’s triple jump.
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Indian Medallists
Men’s 20km race walk - Servin Sebastian (Bronze)
Men’s 10,000m - Gulveer Singh (Gold)
Women’s 400m - Rupal Chaudhary (Silver)
Men’s 1500m - Yoonus Shah (Bronze)
Women’s 1500m - Pooja (Silver)
Decathlon - Tejaswin Shankar (Silver)
Men's Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel (Silver)
