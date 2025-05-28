India At Asian Athletics C'ships 2025 Day 2 Highlights: Yoonus Shah Lands Bronze; Rupal Chaudhary Bags Silver In Women's 400m

Rupal Chaudhary has won silver. Photo: X/HardeepSPuri

Here are the highlights of the second day of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025. India began their campaign on a high, with Gulveer Singh winning gold in the men’s 10,000m and Servin Sebastian clinching bronze in the men’s 20km race walk. On Day 2, Rupal Chaudhary won silver medal in the women's 400m. Yoonus Shah settled with Bronze in the men's 1500m, whereas Pooja bagged a silver in the women's 1500m. Tejaswin Shankar won a silver medal in Decathlon. Catch the highlights of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 events, right here

28 May 2025, 01:37:07 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Today's Schedule Men's Hammer Throw – 8:50 AM IST Women's Pole Vault – 1:40 PM IST Men's Triple Jump – 1:50 PM IST Men's 400m – 2:35 PM IST Women's 400m – 2:45 PM IST Men's 1500m – 2:55 PM IST Women's 1500m – 3:05 PM IST Women's 10,000m – 3:15 PM IST Men's Decathlon 1500m – 4:10 PM IST Mixed 4x400m Relay – 4:40 PM IST Women's 100m – 4:55 PM IST Men's 100m – 5:05 PM IST

28 May 2025, 01:37:07 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Indians In Action Today! 6:30 AM – Decathlon 110m Hurdles – Tejaswin Shankar

6:35 AM – Women’s Long Jump – Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh

7:15 AM – Decathlon Discuss Throw – Tejaswin Shankar

7:25 AM – Women’s 100m Hurdles – Jyothi Yarraji

8:45 AM – Decathlon Pole Vault – Tejaswin Shankar

1:30 PM – Decathlon Javelin Throw – Tejaswin Shankar

1:50 PM – Men’s Triple Jump – Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker

2:35 PM – Men’s 400m final – Vishal TK

2:45 PM – Women’s 400m – Rupal, Vithya Ramraj

2:55 PM – Men’s 1500m – Younus Shah

3:05 PM – Women’s 1500m – Lili Das and Pooja

3:15 PM – Women’s 10,000m – Seema

4:10 PM – Decathlon 1500m – Tejaswin Shankar

4:40 PM – Mixed 4x400m Relay – Team India

28 May 2025, 07:34:41 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Finishes Second India's Tejaswin Shankar finished second in the 110m Hurdles event with a finish of 14.58m.

28 May 2025, 07:37:40 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan In Action In the Women’s Long Jump (Qualification) event, Indian athlete Ancy Sojan has finished third (6.14m) whereas Shaili Singh ends up second with a jump of 6.17m.

28 May 2025, 07:49:00 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Jyothi Yarraji Qualifies Jyothi Yarraji has qualified for the next round in Women’s 100m Hurdles (Qualification) event. She finished third and clocked 13.18m.

28 May 2025, 09:12:58 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Action After registering a best throw of 37.74 in the discus throw, Tejaswin Shankar finished fifth and will now take up the pole vault event.

28 May 2025, 09:25:07 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Finishes Seventh Tejaswin Shankar finishes men's pole vault event with 3.90m. He fails to cross 4.00m in three attempts.

28 May 2025, 09:33:09 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Javelin Throw Event Tejaswin Shankar will be in action at the Decathlon (javelin throw) event that will get underway at 1:30pm IST

28 May 2025, 10:25:38 am IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar At Ninth As per the current standings, Tejaswin Shankar stands ninth in the standings (3.90m pole vault clearance) with his competitors still in action.

1:30PM - Decathlon (Javelin Throw) - Tejaswin Shankar 1:50PM - Men's Triple Jump Final - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker 2:10PM - Men's 400m Final - Vishal TK 2:20PM - Women's 400m Final - Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj 2:30PM - Men's 1500m Final - Yoonus Shah 2:40PM - Women's 1500m Final - Lili Das, Pooja 2:50PM - Women's 10,000m Final - Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav, Seema 3:45PM - Decathlon (1500m) - Tejaswin Shankar 4:10PM - 4x400m Mixed Relay - India

28 May 2025, 12:25:52 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Medal Count 1. China - 8 (6 golds, 2 silvers) 2. India - 2 (1 gold, 1 bronze) 3. Japan - 7 (4 silvers, 3 bronze) 4. Uzbekistan - 1 (1 silver) 5. Bahrain - 1 (1 bronze)

28 May 2025, 01:18:50 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Decathlon (Javelin Throw) Tejaswin Shankar will be in action in the ninth event of Decathlon, that is javelin throw. The event starts at 1:30pm IST.

28 May 2025, 01:40:47 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Tejaswin Shankar In Decathlon (Javelin Throw) The event gets underway with Tejaswin Shankar starting with a foul throw. However, bad news is that his rivals have hit the numero uno mark - Fei Xiang (53.72m), Yuma Maruyama (47.03m) and Chen Yu Wang (63.21m). Tejaswin finishes with 51.46m attempt as he is out of medal contention.

28 May 2025, 02:27:04 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Rupal Bags Silver Another medal for India as Rupal Chaudhary bags the silver medal with a timing of 52.68s. Vithya Ramraj finishes fifth with a timing of 53 seconds.

28 May 2025, 02:37:11 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Men’s 1500m final India’s Yoonus Shah will be in action in the men’s 1500m final.

28 May 2025, 02:42:34 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Men’s 1500m final Yoonus Shah wins bronze in the men's 1500m final. The Indian athlete finishes with with a timing of 3:43.03s. Kazuto Iizawa of Japan wins the gold with 3:42.56s and Jaeung Lee of Korea takes home silver with 3:42.79s.

28 May 2025, 02:46:44 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 1500m Final Events are coming back-to-back as India's India’s Pooja and Lili Das are competing in the women’s 1500m final.

28 May 2025, 02:47:46 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 1500m Final - Another Medal For India Another medal for India, third for the day as Pooja grabs silver in women's 1500m final as China’s Li Chunhui wins gold.

28 May 2025, 02:59:06 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 10,00m Final Underway India’s Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav and Seema are competing in the women’s 10,000m final. As of now, the duo are trailing the leader and are sixth and seventh, respectively but still lots of time to take the lead. Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav is fifth whereas Seema lies in 10th position.

28 May 2025, 03:11:20 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Women’s 10,00m Final Stopped Uh-oh! The officials have stopped the Women's 10,00m final due to the ongoing heavy rain at the stadium. Some of the contestants aren't happy with the decision.

28 May 2025, 03:26:52 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Weather Stops Play Weather has taken it's toll and the events have been halted at the Asian Athletics Championships. Stay tuned for further updates.

28 May 2025, 03:45:21 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: All Clear To Resume The weather is clear and we are all set to resume.

28 May 2025, 04:05:07 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: More Medals Tejaswin Shankar wins silver medal in Decathlon. The athlete finishes the 1500m with a timing of 4:37.99s, scoring 693 points. Elsewhere, Praveen Chithravel has bagged a silver medal in men’s triple jump.

28 May 2025, 04:06:36 pm IST Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Indian Medallists Men’s 20km race walk - Servin Sebastian (Bronze) Men’s 10,000m - Gulveer Singh (Gold) Women’s 400m - Rupal Chaudhary (Silver) Men’s 1500m - Yoonus Shah (Bronze) Women’s 1500m - Pooja (Silver) Decathlon - Tejaswin Shankar (Silver) Men's Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel (Silver)