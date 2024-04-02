In the women’s ratings, there were no major rank changes for Indians. Three players from the country are in the world top 15 - Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli and Rameshbabu Vaishali. Humpy is ranked fifth with a rating of 2546, while Dronavalli is placed 11th with 2503 points. Vaishali, who will be the only Indian to compete in the FIDE Women's Candidates, is in 15th spot with 2475 points.