Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Odisha FC Sign Raynier Fernandes On Loan From Mumbai City

Having begun his football career with Air India, Raynier Fernandes made his international debut at the 2019 King's Cup in Thailand.

Odisha FC Sign Raynier Fernandes On Loan From Mumbai City
Raynier Fernandes' breakthrough season came in 2017-18 with Mohun Bagan. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 5:57 pm

Odisha FC on Sunday announced the signing of India midfielder Raynier Fernandes, an Indian Super League and Shield winner with Mumbai City FC in 2020-21. (More Football News)

The 26-year-old Mumbai player, who spent three fruitful seasons with the Islanders, came on board from MCFC on a season-long loan, the OFC said in a statement.

Fernandes made his international debut at the 2019 King's Cup in Thailand and made a strong case for himself in the two games against Curacao and Thailand.

India head coach Igor Stimac included him in the World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan and he also got a start against Bangladesh.

Related stories

Paul Pogba’s Elder Brother, Florentin, Joins Indian Super League Side ATK Mohun Bagan For Two Years

ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Defender Brendan Hamill From Melbourne Victory

Bengaluru FC Sign Right-Back Prabir Das from ATK Mohun Bagan On Three-Year Deal

Having begun his football career with Air India before representing Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy, Fernandes' breakthrough season came in 2017-18 with Mohun Bagan.

In his first season at the Mariners, the central midfielder won the Sikkim Governors Gold Cup and finished runners-up in the Federation Cup, I-League and the Calcutta Football League Premier Division.

He then returned to Mumbai to represent the Islanders in the Indian Super League in 2018.

Tags

Sports Football Odisha FC Raynier Fernandes Indian Super League ISL Football Transfer Indian Football Indian National Football Team Mumbai City FC
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read