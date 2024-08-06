Sports

Nisha Dahiya Sustains Injury, Loses Wrestling Quarter-Final At Paris Olympics - In Pics

Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya was left in tears and a lot of pain after she lost her quarter-final bout against North Korea's Pak Sol Gum 8-10 in the women's 68kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday (August 5). Leading 8-1 at one point with just about 90 seconds remaining, Nisha sustained a serious injury on her right hand, which left her in agonising pain as she wept inconsolably. After a medical break, Nisha did not seem to have any strength left in her right hand and it became a cakewalk for the North Korean, who showed her ruthless streak to get a leg-hold and nine straight points.