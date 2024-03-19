NHL: Alex Ovechkin Creates History As Washington Capitals Beat Calgary Flames - In Pics

Washington Capitals forward Ivan Miroshnichenko (63) is checked by Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta.
Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome (17) gets tangled up with Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta.
Advertisement
Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren, left, grabs for the puck as Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) tries to get his stick on it during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta.
Advertisement
Washington Capitals forward Connor McMichael (24) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) check Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) as goalie Charlie Lindgren (79) follows the play during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta.
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) scores against Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.
Advertisement
Washington Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas (21) tries to get to the puck as he is checked by Calgary Flames defenseman Joel Hanley (44) and forward Jonathan Huberdeau (10) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.
Advertisement
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta.
Advertisement
Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (77) is checked by Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.
Washington Capitals forwards Nic Dowd (26) and Aliaksei Protas (21) are checked by Calgary Flames defensemen Oliver Kylington (58) and Rasmus Andersson (4) as Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.
Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) and Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (11) chase the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.