NHL: Alex Ovechkin Creates History As Washington Capitals Beat Calgary Flames - In Pics

Alex Ovechkin scored twice and became the third player in NHL history to have at least 20 goals in 19 consecutive seasons as the Washington Capitals beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Monday night. The 38-year-old Ovechkin had two power-play goals in the second period as Washington won its third straight game. He joined Gordie Howe (22) and Brendan Shanahan (19) as the only players to achieve the goal-scoring feat. Dylan Strome, Hendrix Lapierre and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington (33-25-9), which moved into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of idle Detroit. It’s the first time the Capitals have occupied a playoff spot since Jan. 2. Kevin Rooney and MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary (33-30-5). The Flames finished 2-2-0 in a four-game homestand. Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren had 34 saves and improved to 18-11-5. He has won five of his last six games with a .956 save percentage. Ovechkin has 12 goals in 20 games since the All-Star break after scoring just nine times in 44 games before that. He raised his career goal total to 843, second to — and 51 behind — Wayne Gretzky.

March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
       
NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames

Washington Capitals forward Ivan Miroshnichenko (63) is checked by Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames
Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome (17) gets tangled up with Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames
Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren, left, grabs for the puck as Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) tries to get his stick on it during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames
Washington Capitals forward Connor McMichael (24) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) check Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) as goalie Charlie Lindgren (79) follows the play during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) scores against Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames
Washington Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas (21) tries to get to the puck as he is checked by Calgary Flames defenseman Joel Hanley (44) and forward Jonathan Huberdeau (10) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames
Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (77) is checked by Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames
Washington Capitals forwards Nic Dowd (26) and Aliaksei Protas (21) are checked by Calgary Flames defensemen Oliver Kylington (58) and Rasmus Andersson (4) as Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames
Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) and Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (11) chase the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.

