NZ Vs AUS, 1st Test: Cameron Green Ton, Matt Henry 4-Fer Headline Day 1

Australia ended Day 1 at a score of 279/9 against hosts New Zealand, with Cameron Green still at the crease after completing a glorious century (103 not out off 155 balls). Australia openers Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and captain Mitchell Marsh made handy contributions to complement Green's knock, after being invited to bat first by Kiwi skipper Tim Southee. Speedster Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers for the BlackCaps, snaring four wickets to keep the home team in the reckoning. William O’Rourke picked up two wickets to ably support him. The pitch seemed to have a lot in it for the seamers, which is why it was hard to say which side had the upper hand at stumps at the Basin Reserve on the first day.