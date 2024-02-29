Sports

NZ Vs AUS, 1st Test: Cameron Green Ton, Matt Henry 4-Fer Headline Day 1

Australia ended Day 1 at a score of 279/9 against hosts New Zealand, with Cameron Green still at the crease after completing a glorious century (103 not out off 155 balls). Australia openers Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and captain Mitchell Marsh made handy contributions to complement Green's knock, after being invited to bat first by Kiwi skipper Tim Southee. Speedster Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers for the BlackCaps, snaring four wickets to keep the home team in the reckoning. William O’Rourke picked up two wickets to ably support him. The pitch seemed to have a lot in it for the seamers, which is why it was hard to say which side had the upper hand at stumps at the Basin Reserve on the first day.

February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP

Australia's Cameron Green celebrates scoring 100 runs against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

1/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

2/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Australia's Cameron Green ducks a bouncer while batting against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

3/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
Australia's Cameron Green is hit by a ball from New Zealand's Will O'Rourke on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

4/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
Australia's Mitch Marsh plays a shot off the bowling of New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

5/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
Australia's Usman Khawaja is bowled by New Zealand's Matt Henry on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

6/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's bowler Matt Henry, right, celebrates with teammates after talking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

7/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Australia's Steve Smith dives to make his ground while batting against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

8/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
Australia's Steve Smith, right, bats, against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

9/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 1 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
Australia's Steve Smith, right, bats, against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

