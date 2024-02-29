Australia's Cameron Green celebrates scoring 100 runs against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Cameron Green ducks a bouncer while batting against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Cameron Green is hit by a ball from New Zealand's Will O'Rourke on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Mitch Marsh plays a shot off the bowling of New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Usman Khawaja is bowled by New Zealand's Matt Henry on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's bowler Matt Henry, right, celebrates with teammates after talking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Steve Smith dives to make his ground while batting against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Steve Smith, right, bats, against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
