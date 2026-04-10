New York Knicks Vs Boston Celtics, NBA 2026: Knicks Hold Nerve Late To Sink Celtics 112–106

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson

1/9 New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, left, dribbles around Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson





2/9 New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, dribbles around Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, center, and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson





3/9 New York Knicks guard Josh Hart, left, defends against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson





4/9 New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket in the final minute of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson





5/9 New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket in the final minute of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson





6/9 New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, left, defends Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson





7/9 New York Knicks guard Josh Hart, middle, shoots over Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, left, and forward Jordan Walsh during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson





8/9 New York Knicks guard Josh Hart, left, defends Boston Celtics guard Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson





9/9 New York Knicks guard Josh Hart, left, and Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, right, battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson





