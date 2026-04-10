New York Knicks Vs Boston Celtics, NBA 2026: Knicks Hold Nerve Late To Sink Celtics 112–106
The New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics 112–106 at Madison Square Garden in a tight regular-season contest that swung throughout. Boston, missing Jaylen Brown, leaned on Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard, and a breakout performance from Baylor Scheierman, who hit five threes off the bench. However, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns kept the Knicks in control during key stretches, while Josh Hart’s late shooting sealed the win as New York held firm in the final minute to edge a dramatic finish.
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