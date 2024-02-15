Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Nepal's first match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 got off to a rough start as the team suffered a heavy defeat against Namibia on Thursday (February 15) in Kathmandu. However, despite the early setback, the team remains optimistic as they prepare to take on the Netherlands in their next match on February 17. (More Cricket News)
Playing first, the home team quickly lost their first five wickets with only 67 runs on the board. Namibia chasing down the target of 132 runs in just 31.1 overs, not only secured a four-wicket victory over Nepal but also pushed them into a negative net run rate of -1.400. Currently, at the point table of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Namibia leads with two points and a +1.400 run rate after winning their first match of the tournament.
This is the second edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League, also acting as one of the 2027 World Cup qualification processes. A total of eight teams - Canada, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, United Arab Emirates and the United States - are taking part in this 24 tri-series dramatic cricket tournament.
Despite, only scoring 132 runs in 41.1 overs, Nepal managed to deliver an exciting performance and witnessed the rise of new standout players. Bhim Sharli's impressive 44 runs off 86 balls thrilled fans, while Sampal Kami's three wickets for 32 runs and Lalit Rajbanshi's two wickets showcased their growing skill. However, Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus stole the show with his five-wicket haul, overshadowing Nepal's efforts by the end of the game.
The second match between Nepal and the first match between the Netherlands promises yet another drama, action and heroes. Below is when and where to watch the match live.
When is Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 happening?
The second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 is set to take place between Nepal and the Netherlands on February 17, Saturday in Kathmandu, Nepal at 9:00 a.m. local Time.
Where to watch Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?
The live streaming of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 will be available on the FanCode app and website.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the tournament on any TV channel in India.
Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Squads:
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Arjun Sawad (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf, Rijan Dhakal, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sompal Kami, Surya Tamang.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicketkeeper), Max O’Dowd, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi (wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Olivier Elenbaas, Roelof van der Merwe, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.