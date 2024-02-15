Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Nepal's first match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 got off to a rough start as the team suffered a heavy defeat against Namibia on Thursday (February 15) in Kathmandu. However, despite the early setback, the team remains optimistic as they prepare to take on the Netherlands in their next match on February 17. (More Cricket News)

Playing first, the home team quickly lost their first five wickets with only 67 runs on the board. Namibia chasing down the target of 132 runs in just 31.1 overs, not only secured a four-wicket victory over Nepal but also pushed them into a negative net run rate of -1.400. Currently, at the point table of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Namibia leads with two points and a +1.400 run rate after winning their first match of the tournament.