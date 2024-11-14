Sports

NBA: Wembanyama Scores Career-High 50 Points

Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 50 points in a performance that left his San Antonio teammates and the opposition in awe. Wembanyama shrugged, wondering when he will do better after the Spurs’ 139-130 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. At 20 years 314 days, Wembanyama is the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points, trailing only Brandon Jennings (20/52), LeBron James (20/80) and Devin Booker (20/145). Wembanyama was 8 for 16 on 3-pointers, establishing a career high after setting and tying that mark with six 3-pointers in his previous two games.