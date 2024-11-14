Sports

NBA: Wembanyama Scores Career-High 50 Points

Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 50 points in a performance that left his San Antonio teammates and the opposition in awe. Wembanyama shrugged, wondering when he will do better after the Spurs’ 139-130 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. At 20 years 314 days, Wembanyama is the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points, trailing only Brandon Jennings (20/52), LeBron James (20/80) and Devin Booker (20/145). Wembanyama was 8 for 16 on 3-pointers, establishing a career high after setting and tying that mark with six 3-pointers in his previous two games.

NBA: Spurs guard Chris Paul, second from left, speaks with Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) | Photo: AP/Darren Abate

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul, second from left, speaks with Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in San Antonio. San Antonio won 139-130.

NBA: Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Wizards' Kyle Kuzma | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. San Antonio won 139-130.

NBA: Wizards guard Jordan Poole celebrates a basket | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole celebrates a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio.

NBA: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, tangles with Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas, left, and Corey Kispert | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, tangles with Washington Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas, left, and Corey Kispert during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA: Spurs' Keldon Johnson (0) looks to pass as he is defended by Wizards' Alex Sarr (20) | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson (0) looks to pass as he is defended by Washington Wizards' Alex Sarr (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA: Wizards' Corey Kispert (24) drives against Spurs' Victor Wembanyama | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
Washington Wizards' Corey Kispert (24) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA: Wizards head coach Brian Keefe yells to his players | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe yells to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio.

NBA: Spurs' Blake Wesley (14) tangles with Wizards' Jordan Poole (13) and Corey Kispert | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
San Antonio Spurs' Blake Wesley (14) tangles with Washington Wizards' Jordan Poole (13) and Corey Kispert during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma, center, goes to the basket against Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma, center, goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) and Stephon Castle during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA: Wizards' Jordan Poole (13) goes to the basket against Spurs' Harrison Barnes (40) and Zach Collins | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
Washington Wizards' Jordan Poole (13) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs' Harrison Barnes (40) and Zach Collins during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

