San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul, second from left, speaks with Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in San Antonio. San Antonio won 139-130.
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. San Antonio won 139-130.
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole celebrates a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, tangles with Washington Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas, left, and Corey Kispert during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson (0) looks to pass as he is defended by Washington Wizards' Alex Sarr (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
Washington Wizards' Corey Kispert (24) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe yells to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs' Blake Wesley (14) tangles with Washington Wizards' Jordan Poole (13) and Corey Kispert during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma, center, goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) and Stephon Castle during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
Washington Wizards' Jordan Poole (13) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs' Harrison Barnes (40) and Zach Collins during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.