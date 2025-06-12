Sports

NBA Finals: Pacers Take 2-1 Lead with Game 3 Win Over Thunder

The Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to take a 2-1 series lead. Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points off the bench, while Tyrese Haliburton added 22 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds. Pascal Siakam scored 21 points. The Pacers' bench outscored the Thunder's 49-18. Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 26 points. The game had 15 ties and was close until the Pacers pulled ahead late. Game 4 will be played in Indiana on Friday night. The Pacers, who lost Game 2 in Oklahoma City, improved to 10-0 since mid-March in the game immediately following a loss.