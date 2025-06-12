NBA Finals: Pacers Take 2-1 Lead with Game 3 Win Over Thunder

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts after making a three pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner dishes off around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) is fouled by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates after Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indianapolis.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) shoots against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) motions after making a three pointer against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein passes around Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, right, during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.