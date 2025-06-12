Sports

NBA Finals: Pacers Take 2-1 Lead with Game 3 Win Over Thunder

The Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to take a 2-1 series lead. Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points off the bench, while Tyrese Haliburton added 22 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds. Pascal Siakam scored 21 points. The Pacers' bench outscored the Thunder's 49-18. Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 26 points. The game had 15 ties and was close until the Pacers pulled ahead late. Game 4 will be played in Indiana on Friday night. The Pacers, who lost Game 2 in Oklahoma City, improved to 10-0 since mid-March in the game immediately following a loss.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals series game 3 photo: Tyrese Haliburton
NBA Finals Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts after making a three pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

2/11
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals series game 3 photo: Myles Turner
NBA Finals Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner dishes off around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

3/11
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals series game 3 photo: Chet Holmgren
NBA Finals Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) is fouled by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

4/11
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals series game 3 photo: Tyrese Haliburton
NBA Finals Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates after Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indianapolis.

5/11
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals series game 3 photo: Cason Wallace
NBA Finals Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) shoots against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

6/11
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals series game 3 photo: Isaiah Hartenstein
NBA Finals Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

7/11
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals series game 3 photo: Jalen Williams
NBA Finals Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) motions after making a three pointer against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

8/11
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals series game 3 photo: Isaiah Hartenstein
NBA Finals Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein passes around Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, right, during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

9/11
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals series game 3 photo: Chet Holmgren
NBA Finals Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

10/11
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals series game 3 photo: Obi Toppin
NBA Finals Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

11/11
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals series game 3 photo: Pascal Siakam
NBA Finals Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Indianapolis.

