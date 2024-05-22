Sports

NBA Conference Finals: Boston Celtics Beat Indiana Pacers 133-128 In Game 1 - In Pics

Jayson Tatum scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime and the Boston Celtics capitalised on some sloppy play by the Indiana Pacers for a 133-128 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. Jrue Holiday had 28 points and Jaylen Brown added 26, none bigger than his tying 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds left in regulation. The Celtics finished with 11 steals - three each by Brown, Tatum and Holiday. They became the first team in NBA playoff history to have three players record 25 points and three steals in a game. Game 2 is Thursday night in Boston.

NBA Conference Finals: Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots a free throw in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers in Boston.

1/9
Aaron Nesmith and Derrick White
Aaron Nesmith and Derrick White | Photo: AP/Michael Dwyer

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) scramble for a loose ball during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.

2/9
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts as time winds off the clock in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers in Boston.

3/9
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.

4/9
Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown | Photo: AP/Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after making a 3-point shot against the Indiana Pacers to tie the game with seconds left in regulation of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.

5/9
Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after he makes a 3-point shot
Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after he makes a 3-point shot | Photo: AP/Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts as he makes a 3-point shot against the Indiana Pacers to tie the game with seconds left in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.

6/9
Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner
Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and center Myles Turner (33) react after a foul against Siakam during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics in Boston.

7/9
Jaylen Brown puts up a 3-point shot
Jaylen Brown puts up a 3-point shot | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) puts up a 3-point shot to score and tie the game against the Indiana Pacers with seconds left in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.

8/9
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics in Boston.

9/9
Jrue Holiday drives against Ben Sheppard
Jrue Holiday drives against Ben Sheppard | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) drives against Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.

