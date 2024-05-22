NBA Conference Finals: Boston Celtics Beat Indiana Pacers 133-128 In Game 1 - In Pics

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots a free throw in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers in Boston.
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) scramble for a loose ball during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts as time winds off the clock in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after making a 3-point shot against the Indiana Pacers to tie the game with seconds left in regulation of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts as he makes a 3-point shot against the Indiana Pacers to tie the game with seconds left in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and center Myles Turner (33) react after a foul against Siakam during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) puts up a 3-point shot to score and tie the game against the Indiana Pacers with seconds left in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) drives against Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals in Boston.