Sports

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Pip Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics Get Back On Track - In Pics

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked six times on his way to 36 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 38 points in a 122-113 victory to end the Atlanta Hawks’ four-game winning streak in NBA 2023-24 on Sunday (March 31). Antetokounmpo had 16 rebounds and eight assists, while Khris Middleton scored 21 points as Milwaukee avoided a third straight loss. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19 with 10 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics bounce back from consecutive losses with a 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Jaylen Brown had 17 points and Derrick White contributed 15 for the league-leading Celtics, who averted their first three-game losing streak of the season.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) works against Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

1/9
NBA%20Basketball%20Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) chases a loose ball aga9nst Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

Advertisement

2/9
NBA%20Basketball%20Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

Advertisement

3/9
NBA%20Basketball%20Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (25) reacts to play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

4/9
NBA%20Basketball%20Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

Advertisement

5/9
NBA%20Basketball%20Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

Advertisement

6/9
NBA%20Basketball%20Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

Advertisement

7/9
NBA%20Basketball%20Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum works the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

8/9
NBA%20Basketball%20Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

9/9
NBA%20Basketball%20Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and the Celtics bench react after forward Jayson Tatum made a 3-point basket at the buzzer to end the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita