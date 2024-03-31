Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) works against Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) chases a loose ball aga9nst Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Advertisement
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Advertisement
Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (25) reacts to play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Advertisement
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
Advertisement
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
Advertisement
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum works the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and the Celtics bench react after forward Jayson Tatum made a 3-point basket at the buzzer to end the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans.