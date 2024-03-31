Sports

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Pip Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics Get Back On Track - In Pics

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked six times on his way to 36 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 38 points in a 122-113 victory to end the Atlanta Hawks’ four-game winning streak in NBA 2023-24 on Sunday (March 31). Antetokounmpo had 16 rebounds and eight assists, while Khris Middleton scored 21 points as Milwaukee avoided a third straight loss. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19 with 10 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics bounce back from consecutive losses with a 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Jaylen Brown had 17 points and Derrick White contributed 15 for the league-leading Celtics, who averted their first three-game losing streak of the season.