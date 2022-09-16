Muttiah Muralitharan Vs Shane Warne - Who Is The Greatest? Sri Lankan Wizard Has His Say

Shane Warne or Muttiah Muralitharan. Who is better? The debate has been raging since their playing day. Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan, finally broke his silence on the debate putting his Australian counterpart and a good friend a notch above him. (More Cricket News)

While Muralitharan finished his Test career with 800 wickets, Warne ended on 708 scalps in the longest format of the game. However, the legendary figure, Warne, left for heavenly abode earlier this year after he suffered a suspected heart attack while vacationing in Thailand.

“We miss him. It’s a sad day happened to him,” Muralitharan told reporters during the Legends League Cricket 2022 press-conference on Thursday in Kolkata. “I think he (Warne) was better than me,” added the Lankan legend.

“From my mind, when I was playing, I used to look up to him and learning things from him. I can’t say much about who is good and who is bad but we all miss him,” said Muralitharan, who will turn up for Manipal Tigers in LLC 2022.

Other former players Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Liam Plunkett (England) and S Sreesanth (India) were also present at the press conference.

Former cricketers Daniel Vettori, Liam Plunkett, Muttiah Muralitharan, S Sreesanth in Kolkata on Thursday. (Special Arrangement)

Speaking of the national team, Muralitharan sounded confident about their chances at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The Dasun Shanaka-led side bagged their sixth Asia Cup title five days ago beating Pakistan in the final in Dubai.

“For the past few years, we have a young team. They have got a bit of experience now and played the best cricket in Asia Cup 2022. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka will have to play the qualifiers to get into the main tournament but I am very very confident that they will do well in the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Based on their ICC rankings, Sri Lanka been put in Group A alongside Namibia, Netherlands and UAE. Group B consists of Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe and West Indies. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the main tournament.