Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Multan Sultans, leading the points table of Pakistan Super League 2024 are gearing up to face off against Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi in the reverse fixture, seeking revenge on March 5, Tuesday at Rawalpindi. (More Cricket News)
Under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans has already reached the playoffs. They emerged victorious in all the matches they played in the Pakistan Super League 2024 so far, including two wins against the defending champions Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings twice, as well as triumphs over Islamabad United, and Quetta Gladiators. The only time they suffered a disappointing evening was in their initial clash with the Zalmis losing the match by 5 runs. And today, in their second clash, a shadow follows the team as their star player, Usman Khan, who played a vital role in their last two victories, will not be participating.
Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi is currently facing difficulties in securing a spot in the top three teams, despite having played six matches winning three of them. They are placed fourth, trailing behind Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. However, Azam's comeback style has been quite impressive. Starting the season with two losses, they bounced back clinching three victories in a row, defeating Multan Sultans by 5 runs, Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs and then Islamabad United by 5 runs. Unfortunately, Shadab Khan's side got their revenge in the previous match, handing PES a 29-run defeat.
When Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match will be played?
The second clash between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 will take place on March 5, Tuesday at 7:30 PM at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Where to watch Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match?
The second clash between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Squads:
Multan Sultans:
Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (both Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir (both Diamond), Abbas Afridi (Gold), Ihsanullah (Brand Ambassador, Silver), Faisal Akram (Emerging), Dawid Malan, Reeze Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey
Peshawar Zalmi:
Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph, Aimal Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Dan Mousley, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore