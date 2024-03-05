Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans has already reached the playoffs. They emerged victorious in all the matches they played in the Pakistan Super League 2024 so far, including two wins against the defending champions Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings twice, as well as triumphs over Islamabad United, and Quetta Gladiators. The only time they suffered a disappointing evening was in their initial clash with the Zalmis losing the match by 5 runs. And today, in their second clash, a shadow follows the team as their star player, Usman Khan, who played a vital role in their last two victories, will not be participating.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi is currently facing difficulties in securing a spot in the top three teams, despite having played six matches winning three of them. They are placed fourth, trailing behind Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. However, Azam's comeback style has been quite impressive. Starting the season with two losses, they bounced back clinching three victories in a row, defeating Multan Sultans by 5 runs, Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs and then Islamabad United by 5 runs. Unfortunately, Shadab Khan's side got their revenge in the previous match, handing PES a 29-run defeat.