Motorsport

Las Vegas GP: Verstappen Captures 4th F1 Title

Max Verstappen cruised to a fourth consecutive Formula 1 championship on Saturday night by finishing fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Verstappen needed only to finish ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren to give Red Bull a fourth straight driver championship. The Dutchman started fifth but was already up to second by the 10th lap around the street circuit that includes the famed Las Vegas Strip. Norris, who had to score at least three points more than Verstappen to extend the championship fight, finished sixth. Verstappen needed only to finish higher than Norris to win the title, which he did with two races remaining on the season.

F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing Max 2024 Verstappen Captures 4th F1 Title_Verstappen
Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen conducts an interview after the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix | Photo: AP/Matt York

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, conducts an interview after the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race in Las Vegas.

F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing Max 2024 Verstappen Captures 4th F1 Title_1
Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen races during the F1 | Photo: AP/Matt York
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, races during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race in Las Vegas.

F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing Max 2024 Verstappen Captures 4th F1 Title_
Las Vegas GP: George Russell, of Britain, leads the field | Photo: AP/Matt York
Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, leads the field during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race in Las Vegas.

F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing Max 2024 Verstappen Captures 4th F1 Title_Lewis Hamilton
Las Vegas GP: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain | Photo: AP/Matt York
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, race during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race in Las Vegas.

F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing Max 2024 Verstappen Captures 4th F1 Title_ Lando Norris
Las Vegas GP: McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain | Photo: AP/Matt York
McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, races during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race in Las Vegas.

F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing Max 2024 Verstappen Captures 4th F1 Title_Max Verstappen
Las Vegas GP: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, competes during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race in Las Vegas.

F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing Max 2024 Verstappen Captures 4th F1 Title_Max Verstappen
Las Vegas GP: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen competes the race | Photo: AP/Matt York
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, competes during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race in Las Vegas.

F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing Max 2024 Verstappen Captures 4th F1 Title_4
Las Vegas GP: The field crowds together at the start of the F1 | Photo: AP/Matt York
The field crowds together at the start of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race in Las Vegas.

F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing Max 2024 Verstappen Captures 4th F1 Title_Lando Norris
Las Vegas GP: McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain | Photo: AP/Matt York
McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, drives during the final practice session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Las Vegas.

