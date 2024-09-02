Motorsport

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Kevin Magnussen Handed Baku Ban After Pierre Gasly Incident

The last driver to receive a race ban was Romain Grosjean back in 2012, when he was racing for Lotus, after he caused a multi-car crash at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix that season

Kevin-Magnussen-Azerbaijan-Grand-prix
Kevin Magnussen will miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in two weeks time.
info_icon

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after being hit with a one-race ban due to exceeding the permitted number of penalty points in a year. (More Sports News)

Magnussen, who finished 10th to secure the American-based team's first point since Silverstone, was involved in an incident with Alpine's Pierre Gasly

The Dane attempted to overtake Gasly down the inside of Turn 4, but locked up and subsequently made contact with the Frenchman, who ended up finishing in 15th. 

In their verdict, the stewards felt that Magnussen was “wholly to blame for” this, having deemed that he did not drive in a “safe and controlled manner through the manoeuvre”.

Stating a breach of Article 4.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, the note reads: “The Super Licence of the driver of Car 20 is suspended for the next Competition of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship. Following this suspension, 12 penalty points will be removed.”

Kevin Magnussen has lost his Haas seat ahead of the 2025 F1 season - null
Formula 1: Kevin Magnussen To Vacate Haas Seat For 2025 Season

BY Stats Perform

Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg was handed a 10-second time penalty for a coming together with the RB of Yuki Tsunoda. 

The last driver to receive a race ban was Romain Grosjean back in 2012, when he was racing for Lotus, after he caused a multi-car crash at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix that season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
  3. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test: Gus Atkinson Dismisses Five As England Wrap Up Series Win Over Sri Lanka
  4. Karun Nair's Mysore Warriors Crowned Maharaja Trophy Champions After Thrashing Bengaluru Blasters In Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3: Centurion Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead BAN Fight - Match Report
Football News
  1. Chris Wilder Relieved After Sheffield United Rediscover Winning Feeling At Bramall Lane
  2. Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis: Kylian Mbappe Off The Mark In LaLiga With Double
  3. Gary Neville Worries For Erik Ten Hag Future After Manchester United Humbled By Liverpool
  4. Juventus 0-0 Roma: Thiago Motta's Men Frustrated In Dull Goalless Draw
  5. Lille 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Defending Champions Remain Perfect After Routine Away Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Books Glorifying Mughal Emperor Akbar As ‘Great’ Will Be Burnt: Rajasthan Education Minister
  2. Lucknow: IPS Officer's Daughter, 19, Found Dead In Hostel Room
  3. 'We Will Not Tolerate': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP After Attacks On Muslims Over Beef Suspicion
  4. Telangana Rains: 9 Dead, 100 Villages Flooded; PM Modi Assures Help | Top Points
  5. 'Not Aware, Sorry': Superstar Rajnikanth Dodges Questions On Hema Committee Report
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
World News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction