Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Kevin Magnussen Handed Baku Ban After Pierre Gasly Incident

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after being hit with a one-race ban due to exceeding the permitted number of penalty points in a year. (More Sports News)
Magnussen, who finished 10th to secure the American-based team's first point since Silverstone, was involved in an incident with Alpine's Pierre Gasly.
The Dane attempted to overtake Gasly down the inside of Turn 4, but locked up and subsequently made contact with the Frenchman, who ended up finishing in 15th.
In their verdict, the stewards felt that Magnussen was “wholly to blame for” this, having deemed that he did not drive in a “safe and controlled manner through the manoeuvre”.
Stating a breach of Article 4.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, the note reads: “The Super Licence of the driver of Car 20 is suspended for the next Competition of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship. Following this suspension, 12 penalty points will be removed.”
Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg was handed a 10-second time penalty for a coming together with the RB of Yuki Tsunoda.
The last driver to receive a race ban was Romain Grosjean back in 2012, when he was racing for Lotus, after he caused a multi-car crash at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix that season.