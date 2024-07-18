Motorsport

Formula 1: Kevin Magnussen To Vacate Haas Seat For 2025 Season

Kevin Magnussen will leave Haas at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, a statement confirmed on Thursday

Kevin Magnussen, Haas
Kevin Magnussen has lost his Haas seat ahead of the 2025 F1 season
Kevin Magnussen will leave Haas at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, a statement confirmed on Thursday. (More Motorsport News)

Magnussen's seven-year association with the team will come to its conclusion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December having enjoyed two spells with the US-based team.

The team's announcement does not confirm who will join Oliver Bearman on the grid next season, with departing Alpine driver Esteban Ocon the emerging frontrunner. 

Magnussen has also held seats at McLaren and Renault, but for the bulk of his 175-race career, 135 of those have been with Haas. 

The decision means Haas will have an all-new F1 line-up next year, with Magnussen's current team-mate Nico Hulkenberg moving to the Sauber team as it morphs into Audi in time for the German company's official F1 entry in 2026.

Magnussen raced for Haas from 2017 until 2020, and was re-signed before the 2022 season to replace Nikita Mazepin. 

His best result for the team is fifth, which he has achieved on three occasions.

Magnussen's highest championship finish for them was in 2018, coming ninth and helping Haas to a best finish of fifth in the Constructors' Championship that year.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said: "Kevin has truly been a bedrock of our driver line-up over the years.

"Nobody's driven more races for us and we’ve had some memorable highlights together – not least a fifth-place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 when Kevin returned to start his second spell with the team.

"He wasn't expecting to be driving a Formula 1 car that weekend, but he put in a remarkable performance that was a tremendous boost to the entire organisation and once again showcased his own talents behind the wheel."

Magnussen currently sits in 16th place in the Drivers' Championship, with five points. His best result came in Austria, finishing in eighth place. 

“I’m proud to have raced for such a great team of people these last few years," Magnussen said. 

"In particular I'd like to thank [owner] Gene Haas for his commitment to me, notably in bringing me back once again in 2022 when I thought, at that time at least, my time in F1 had ended. I've enjoyed some great moments with this team – memories I'll never forget."

