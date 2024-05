Sports

Monaco GP Qualifying: Verstappen's Record Bid Ends, Leclerc Takes Pole - In Pics

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix, finishing on top in qualifying on on Saturday (May 25, 2024). With that, Max Verstappen’s bid for a record-extending ninth straight pole ended. Red Bull Racing's Verstappen shares the Formula 1 record with the late Ayrton Senna, and will start Sunday’s race from sixth place. Meanwhile, Leclerc secured his third pole in four years at Monaco, and took his career total to 24 poles.