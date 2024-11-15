MMA

Tang Vs. Abdullaev, Zamboanga Vs. Rassohyna World Title Bouts To Headline ONE Fight Night 27

There will be plenty of MMA gold on the line on January 10 in U.S. primetime.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon

A pair of MMA World Titles will be on the line at ONE Championship’s first U.S. primetime show of 2025.

Set to air live on January 10, ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video will see ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai defend his gold against Akbar “Bakal” Abdullaev, while Denice “The Menace” Zamboanga and Alyona Rassohyna will battle for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title.

Tang boasts a pristine 8-0 record in the world’s largest martial arts organization, having established himself as one of the planet’s top pound-for-pound mixed martial artists.

The 28-year-old Chinese sensation claimed the featherweight crown back in 2022 with a thrilling decision win over Thanh Le to become his country’s first male MMA World Champion.

Injuries sidelined the titleholder for nearly two years, but he made a triumphant return in March 2024, scoring a highlight-reel stoppage against then-interim king Le in their World Title unification match.

Tang could further solidify himself as a pound-for-pound powerhouse at ONE Fight Night 27, but he’s in for perhaps his stiffest test yet against Abdullaev.

The Kyrgyz phenom arrived in ONE with a perfect 8-0 record and has enjoyed nothing short of a meteoric rise through the talent-laden featherweight MMA division.

With his venomous striking attack and natural finishing instincts, “Bakal” has reeled off three straight knockout wins, most recently handing former lightweight MMA contender Halil “No Mercy” Amir the first defeat of his career.

In the co-main event, #2-ranked atomweight MMA contender Zamboanga and #4-ranked Rassohyna will throw down in a high-stakes clash that has fireworks written all over it.

A win for either woman would earn 26 pounds of interim gold and secure a World Title unification fight with reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex once the Thai superstar returns from a knee injury.

An incredibly well-rounded athlete with a penchant for finding the submission finish, “The Menace” looks to be in the best shape of her career and will enter this contest riding an impressive three-fight winning streak.

Standing across from the Filipino star will be Ukrainian grappling ace Rassohyna. For the 34-year-old, this will be her chance to earn a long-awaited trilogy fight with Stamp.

Rassohyna shocked the world in her ONE debut in 2021 when she submitted the Thai with a spectacular guillotine choke in the final round of their non-title clash. Stamp would subsequently win an immediate rematch by way of a narrow split decision, setting the stage for a hotly anticipated rubber match.

For Rassohyna to score another date with Stamp, she’ll have to employ her world-class grappling and dangerous submission game to take out Zamboanga in their World Title contest on January 10.

Check onefc.com for all the news and announcements about ONE Fight Night 27 on January 10.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; Mumbai All Out Against Services
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results
  4. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. France 0-0 Israel: Boos During National Anthem, Fan Fights, Tensions Erupt In UEFA Nations League Clash
  2. Greece 0-3 England: Victory In Athens Signals Three Lions Are 'Moving In The Right Direction', Says Lee Carsley
  3. Barcelona Transfer Update: Haaland 'Not A Priority' For La Liga Giants - Deco
  4. WSL: Manchester City's Clash With Chelsea Will Decide Super League Title, Suggests Gareth Taylor
  5. France 0-0 Israel: Les Bleus Advance Despite Frustrating UEFA Nations League Draw
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools Switch To Online Classes; GRAP 3 Measures In Place | Day 3 Of 'Severe' AQI
  2. As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat
  3. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  4. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  5. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
Entertainment News
  1. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  2. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  3. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  4. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  5. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Afghan Women: Dragged Into A Dark Age
  2. North Korea Tests Exploding Drones As Kim Calls For Mass Production
  3. West Asia: 15 People Dead As 2 Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syria's Capital And Suburb, Says Report
  4. Voices From Afghanistan: Women Speak Of The Struggle For Education
  5. The Rise Of Hijab Bans From Tajikistan To Europe | War Against Women
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya