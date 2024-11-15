A pair of MMA World Titles will be on the line at ONE Championship’s first U.S. primetime show of 2025.
Set to air live on January 10, ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video will see ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai defend his gold against Akbar “Bakal” Abdullaev, while Denice “The Menace” Zamboanga and Alyona Rassohyna will battle for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title.
Tang boasts a pristine 8-0 record in the world’s largest martial arts organization, having established himself as one of the planet’s top pound-for-pound mixed martial artists.
The 28-year-old Chinese sensation claimed the featherweight crown back in 2022 with a thrilling decision win over Thanh Le to become his country’s first male MMA World Champion.
Injuries sidelined the titleholder for nearly two years, but he made a triumphant return in March 2024, scoring a highlight-reel stoppage against then-interim king Le in their World Title unification match.
Tang could further solidify himself as a pound-for-pound powerhouse at ONE Fight Night 27, but he’s in for perhaps his stiffest test yet against Abdullaev.
The Kyrgyz phenom arrived in ONE with a perfect 8-0 record and has enjoyed nothing short of a meteoric rise through the talent-laden featherweight MMA division.
With his venomous striking attack and natural finishing instincts, “Bakal” has reeled off three straight knockout wins, most recently handing former lightweight MMA contender Halil “No Mercy” Amir the first defeat of his career.
In the co-main event, #2-ranked atomweight MMA contender Zamboanga and #4-ranked Rassohyna will throw down in a high-stakes clash that has fireworks written all over it.
A win for either woman would earn 26 pounds of interim gold and secure a World Title unification fight with reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex once the Thai superstar returns from a knee injury.
An incredibly well-rounded athlete with a penchant for finding the submission finish, “The Menace” looks to be in the best shape of her career and will enter this contest riding an impressive three-fight winning streak.
Standing across from the Filipino star will be Ukrainian grappling ace Rassohyna. For the 34-year-old, this will be her chance to earn a long-awaited trilogy fight with Stamp.
Rassohyna shocked the world in her ONE debut in 2021 when she submitted the Thai with a spectacular guillotine choke in the final round of their non-title clash. Stamp would subsequently win an immediate rematch by way of a narrow split decision, setting the stage for a hotly anticipated rubber match.
For Rassohyna to score another date with Stamp, she’ll have to employ her world-class grappling and dangerous submission game to take out Zamboanga in their World Title contest on January 10.