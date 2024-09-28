Superbon Stuns Nattawut With Quick KO In ONE Friday Fights 81 Main Event

ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion and current top-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Superbon hardly broke a sweat in his headlining battle with #2-ranked contender “Smokin” Jo Nattawut at ONE Friday Fights 81.
That high-stakes featherweight Muay Thai contest went down at the top of a stacked card live in Asia primetime on Friday, September 27, in front of a packed house at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The two veteran Thai strikers traded kicks in the opening seconds of the highly anticipated bout, with both men looking to find their range. Nattawut eventually pressed forward with an aggressive punching combination, but he got caught with a clean counter-elbow from Superbon.
After a couple of seconds of uncertainty, “Smokin” Jo crumbled to the canvas, dazed and unable to continue.
While the elbow strike was difficult to see in real-time, replays showed that the devastating and vicious blow landed with brutal precision.
The bout was waved off as a result, with the official finish registered at the 0:57 mark of the opening frame.
With the KO win, Superbon moved his record to an incredible 116-36, earned a US$50,000 performance bonus, and may have set up a shot at featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s divisional crown at some point in the future.