MMA

Puric vs. Mahmoudi, Di Bella vs. Botelho, Thongpoon vs. Williams Confirmed For ONE Fight Night 26

These all-striking matchups will bolster the U.S. primetime card on Friday, December 6.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

A trio of all-striking matchups have been added to ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which goes down in U.S. primetime on Friday, December 6, live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai battle between top contenders, #2-ranked Denis “The Bosnian Menace” Puric will square off with #5-ranked Elias “The Sniper” Mahmoudi.

It’s a return to “the art of limbs” for Puric, who most recently squared off with ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon under kickboxing rules and pushed the Thai megastar to the limit in a chaotic brawl.

Despite that loss, the Bosnian-Canadian brawler is riding a two-fight winning streak in Muay Thai – with key victories over Jacob Smith and Nguyen Nhat – and hopes to make his case for a World Title shot.

In the other corner, Mahmoudi is coming off a pair of highlight-reel finishes over Edgar Tabares and Taiki Naito as he continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting strikers on the planet.

The Algerian sensation is top-five ranked in both the flyweight kickboxing and flyweight Muay Thai divisions, and he’s eager to move closer to a shot at gold with another memorable victory.

In strawweight kickboxing action, former divisional king Jonathan Di Bella will look to kick-start another golden run against the red-hot Rui Botelho.

Until now, Di Bella has competed exclusively in World Title fights since joining ONE Championship, winning the inaugural belt against Zhang Peimian and then successfully defending it against “Mini T” Danial Williams.

The Italian-Canadian phenom most recently suffered the only loss of his amateur and professional careers, dropping the strap in a razor-close decision to Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai, and he would love to earn a rematch with a victory on December 6.

On the other side, Botelho is entering this contest following a pair of sensational upset victories.

The Portuguese veteran had suffered a string of tough losses against top-flight competition, but he bounced back to stun former ONE World Title challenger Zhang and then Thai fan favorite Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

The 29-year-old will now look for the biggest victory of his career – and make his own case for a World Title opportunity – when he squares off with Di Bella in Bangkok.

In the third announced matchup, the aforementioned “Mini T” Danial Williams and Thongpoon PK Saenchai will throw down in a strawweight Muay Thai battle.

“Mini T” has competed across the striking arts and MMA since entering ONE Championship, making a name for himself as a high-octane, aggressive fighter while consistently facing elite opponents and even challenging Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in 2022.

The former WMC Muay Thai World Champion now aims to keep himself in the upper echelon with an impressive showing at ONE Fight Night 26 – and he has the ideal foe to produce a barnburner.

Thongpoon initially stormed into ONE Championship with a string of victories, emerging as an all-action knockout artist at the ONE Friday Fights event series.

Since earning a six-figure contract to compete on the organization’s global roster, the 27-year-old Thai has stumbled and will come into this encounter on a two-bout losing skid.

However, the PK Saenchai representative has an opportunity to right the ship against Williams and prove that he belongs among the very best strikers on the planet.

Stay tuned to onefc.com for all the news and announcements about ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on December 6.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Oman Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 45
  2. Nepal Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Bat First - Check Playing 11s
  3. Assam Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  4. Haryana Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: AUS Clinch Nail-Biting 2-Wicket Victory Over PAK - In Pics
Football News
  1. Premier League Matchday 10: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?
  2. La Liga: Ancelotti Furious That Teams Have Been Made To Play On Despite Flash Floods
  3. Dortmund Vs Sturm Graz, Champions League: Injury Problems Mount For BVB
  4. UEFA Champions League, Matchday 4 Preview: Key Fixtures, Live Streaming, TV Telecast
  5. Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: JFC 1-5 CFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  2. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  3. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
  4. Canada Temple Attack: PM Modi Condemns Attack; India Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action
  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  2. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  3. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  4. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  5. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  2. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  3. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
  4. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs