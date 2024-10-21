‘Proud To Be With Him Every Step Of The Way’ – Danny Kingad Talks Fatherhood Ahead Of Rematch With Adriano Moraes

Filipino star Danny Kingad desperately wants to become the ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion, but outside of competition, he’s focused on raising a champion in life.
The #3-ranked contender hopes to get closer to his professional goal when he rematches #1-ranked Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes in U.S. primetime on November 8 at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug – but he remains just as focused on his growing family.
Kingad is a proud father to 6-year-old son Gleuordan Adriel, and he’s determined to give him the right upbringing, which includes exposing him to life as a world-class martial artist.
To that end, the youngster joins “The King” on the mats each day ahead of this crucial matchup with Moraes.
“Outside of the ring, I’m a full-time dad. I bring along my son each time I go to the gym, and he’s enjoying it. When I playfully spar with him, he responds with a few punches of his own. He’s growing up fast. It’s like having a playmate now.
“After our training sessions, he’ll start kicking bags. He’ll play with all those in the gym. And that’s the most important thing – that he’s already exposed to what I’m doing.
“He’s sometimes rowdy, but you know, he’s a kid, and it’s all about how you handle it, how you balance discipline and fun. I’m proud to be with him every step of the way.”
Although his son enjoys being around the gym, Kingad doesn’t necessarily expect him to follow in his footsteps.
He wants Gleuordan to be happy and healthy, exploring his own hobbies and finding a path that is right for him. However, “The King” also aims to encourage an active lifestyle that enhances the body and mind:
“I will always support any sport or physical activities that he wants to try. If it’s MMA, that sounds good to me. I just try to limit his exposure to gadgets and things that keep him idle.”
Kingad Says Kids Can Benefit Greatly From Martial Arts
Many parents experience doubts when their children decide to pursue martial arts, but as a lifelong practitioner, Danny Kingad sees a lot of the upsides.
He knows that painful injuries and tough setbacks can occur, but he believes the net benefits outweigh the downsides:
“As a father, when you see your kid get hurt, you’d get hurt as well, but as long as it’s in a controlled sports setting where it instills discipline and how to overcome adversity, then it’s fine.
“It would really help kids grow more disciplined and ready for more challenges in life.”
It’s no surprise that an elite MMA fighter would be on that side of the argument.
Fortunately for Kingad, his wife is also convinced of the benefits of martial arts for their son, so both parents are on the same wavelength.
“The King” added:
“She’s actually the one suggesting that he should take taekwondo! She’s very supportive.”