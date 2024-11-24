MMA

Knockout Artists Denis Puric And Elias Mahmoudi Both Gunning For World Title Shot In Key Clash At ONE Fight Night 26

The top-five contenders each know they could earn a crack at gold with an impressive showing on December 6.

One of the next challengers for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title could emerge on December 6 in U.S. primetime at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video.

In a critical matchup, the division’s #3-ranked contender Denis “The Bosnian Menace” Puric will go to war with #5-ranked Elias “The Sniper” Mahmoudi in front of a fanatical Thai crowd at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium

With each fighter regarded among ONE’s most electrifying strikers and each hungry for a coveted crack at the gold, fans can look forward to a frantic barnburner for as long as this bout lasts.

Before they take to the ring, Puric and Mahmoudi both spoke to onefc.com about this high-stakes matchup.

Puric: ‘I’ll Beat This Guy, And The Belt’s Mine’

Puric has plenty of respect for his foe’s dynamic, long-range striking, well aware that Mahmoudi is a knockout threat at any moment.

Still, “The Bosnian Menace” is confident that he’ll come out victorious and earn his World Title shot at ONE Fight Night 26:

“I think he’s a great fighter. Very aggressive, long. He’s got a lot of tools, and he uses them very well. I think he’s one of the most dangerous guys in the division. So, I’ll beat this guy, and the belt’s mine.”

Mahmoudi will come into the contest loaded with momentum and riding a two-fight knockout streak.

Puric, meanwhile, is fresh off an epic three-round kickboxing decision loss to former longtime ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion and current #1-ranked contender Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon.

Even though the 39-year-old came up short in that bout, he’s proud of his performance and said it didn’t dampen his self-belief in any way.

In order to clinch a World Title shot, Puric believes he must finish Mahmoudi inside the distance:

“I’ve got to stop him. I’m here to take that belt. This guy is in my way. I gotta f****** put him out, man.

“He’s on a streak. That’s okay. I feel like I’m on a streak, too. I feel like that fight with Rodtang, I didn’t think I lost that fight. Maybe the judges say he won, but I didn’t feel like I lost.”

When it comes to game plans, Puric knows he’ll need to rely on his speedy movement, deep gas tank, and other-worldly durability.

Ultimately, the Bosnian-Canadian thinks his power and heart will carry him to victory against “The Sniper”:

“I wanna end it early every time. It just depends on how durable he is and how long he or me [can last in there]. I don’t think it’s gonna go the distance, but it might. He’s a tough guy.

“It just depends who can last longer and take the beatings, ’cause it’s gonna be a lot of beatings. It’s gonna be a lot of back and forth for sure, ’cause he’s good, man. But I can put him down.”

Mahmoudi: ‘I Am Coming For The Bonus’

Elias Mahmoudi also respects his upcoming opponent – but he isn’t about to compliment Denis Puric’s skill set.

The 26-year-old said:

“He is a very good fighter who put Rodtang in difficulty. I think it will be a good fight.

“I don’t think there is anything special about him. I respect him as a fighter and for his career, but nothing more.”

Like Puric, Mahmoudi is making the knockout his top priority.

In his most recent appearance, “The Sniper” scored a spectacular spinning backfist KO against respected Japanese veteran Taiki Naito that earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus – arguably the best knockout of 2024 so far.

The Algerian couldn’t say how things might play out on December 6, but he’s aiming for a repeat performance:

“I have no predictions. But one thing is for sure: I am coming for the bonus in this fight.”

Mahmoudi hopes to close out his year in dominant fashion and keep the ball rolling into the next 12 months.

Above all, he knows that another bonus-winning performance at ONE Fight Night 26 could earn him a life-changing shot at the flyweight Muay Thai throne:

“My goal in 2025 is to take the World Title in Muay Thai and win a maximum bonus in every fight. The World Title would be the culmination of my career. It’s in the biggest and best fighting organization in the world.”

Source

