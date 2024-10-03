Jihin Radzuan And Ayaka Miura Ready For Crucial Atomweight MMA Clash In Bangkok

There’s a lot riding on the atomweight MMA battle between Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan and Ayaka “Zombie” Miura at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video.
Both athletes are desperate to insert themselves among the division’s top five, and the best way to do that is to win – and win impressively – when they clash live in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 4.
The atomweight rankings are fiercely contested, but with high aspirations, Jihin and Miura know that they need to make a statement.
Here’s what they had to say ahead of their clash at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Jihin Looks To KO The Grappler Miura
Jihin Radzuan’s submission skills have always been her go-to, but she is ready to showcase her broadening offensive repertoire against one of the division’s most potent ground specialists.
Ayaka Miura’s game plan rarely strays from her established path. She uses her judo skills to get her opponents to the canvas where she can set up her signature ‘Ayaka lock’ from the scarfhold position.
“Shadow Cat” knows it would be wise to avoid her rival’s A-game, and that is her main focus.
She explained:
“Yeah, [she’s a one-trick pony]. Easily. She’s really good at just that one thing or that one style. That said, it isn’t something that is easy to overcome as seen in her ability to submit and dominate opponents. She’s a black belt judoka and we cannot afford to look down on that.
“So, for my coaches and me, the best thing we’ve decided to do to avoid it is to make sure we just keep the fight standing. But if I get in that situation, I’ll have a game plan to escape. But the first priority remains not to be taken down.”
Now preparing full-time at the famous Fairtex Training Center, the Malaysian has worked hard on adding skills in every area, which enables her to pivot to new strategies if the situation demands it.
Although she lost her last bout against Chihiro Sawada in March, Jihin was pleased with how she made use of her improved striking in the match, and she hopes to go one better and use it to finish Miura in Bangkok:
“I may have lost in my last fight in March, but you can see that I was very comfortable throwing punches. I think it was a win on my end based on my display. I accept the defeat, but I was happy with my output and my confidence to throw.
“Over the past year, my emphasis has been on my striking. I feel comfortable throwing punches, kicks, and combinations now. And I think fans will see a big improvement in my striking game at ONE Fight Night 25.
“If all goes according to plan, I want to finish it on the feet. Maybe after some combinations. That’ll be nice. Maybe the second or third round.”
Miura Wants To ‘Overwhelm’ Jihin In Pivotal Atomweight Battle
Ayaka Miura is not expecting an easy night against Jihin Radzuan at ONE Fight Night 25, but the Japanese star is focusing her energy on her own strategy rather than reacting to the Malaysian’s game plan.
No matter who has stood across from her in ONE, “Zombie” has done everything in her power to push forward and put them on their back where she is at her most dangerous.
Like Miura, Jihin is known for her ground game. The judo black belt is wary of that threat, but she won’t overhaul her tactics based on it.
She told onefc.com:
“I think she’s a very versatile and excellent fighter, but I thought she seemed in poor condition last time. She’s strong with submissions, so I’m being careful about that.
“I think she’s skilled in all areas. I’m training without underestimating her, but I’m trying not to focus too much on her. I want to avoid becoming intimidated by focusing too much on my opponent. I’m preparing as usual.”
While Miura’s rivals always have to be wary of the scarfhold Americana she has used to finish five of her six ONE victories, the 34-year-old continues to add to her arsenal.
If route one works against Jihin, she’ll take it, but “Zombie” is also keen to show that there’s more to her game than the ‘Ayaka lock’:
“I’ve learned various techniques, but as with my last fight, it’s unclear if they’ll immediately show in the match. I hope to gradually display them in fights. On top of that, the theme is to overwhelm and dominate.
“I don’t know how the fight will go, but I’ll do my best. My goal is to win decisively, and I’m preparing to win in any scenario.”