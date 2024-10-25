‘I’ll Counter His Punch With A High Kick’ – Aliff Plans Highlight-Reel Knockout Of Walter Goncalves

Malaysian-Thai rising star Aliff Sor Dechapan is looking for the biggest scalp of his career when he faces Walter “Iron Hands” Goncalves at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.
The 20-year-old striker will face the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title challenger in a strawweight Muay Thai clash in U.S. primetime on November 8 – knowing that a victory would be massive for his future in the organization.
With several World Title fights headlining the stacked card at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the young phenom knows it’s a huge opportunity to prove himself.
Alif has already finished four of his five ONE wins via knockout, and with more eyes than ever set to watch him at work, he plans on delivering another.
“I’m taller than [Goncalves] and have a wider variety of Muay Thai weapons. I will try to use them to finish him inside the distance.
“He has a habit of punching and then backing away. I got that from his fight with heavy-hitter Thongpoon [PK Saenchai]. But I believe he will be the one to come to me because he’ll think I’m weaker than him.
“I’ll wait for the right moment when he walks towards me. And then I’ll counter his punch with a high kick.”
Although Aliff is confident, he acknowledges the threat that “Iron Hands” brings to the ring.
The Brazilian is a big puncher who is moving down in weight with the intention of making his power count in the strawweight ranks.
However, the Malaysia-born striker isn’t too worried and feels ready to face what Goncalves has to offer:
“His punches are his most dangerous weapon. In fact, all my opponents in ONE are punchers. As for his other weapons, I don’t think they are that scary.
“I don’t think [him moving down in weight] matters because I don’t see him as having a great size. He’s probably in the right shape to fight in the 135 or 125 divisions, similar to Zakaria El Jamari. But he probably has more impact force than me.”
Aliff Eager To Make Statement Against Experienced Opponent
If Aliff Sor Dechapan can defeat Walter Goncalves, his name will be etched alongside some of his sport’s greats.
“Iron Hands” battled to a close split-decision defeat against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title clash in 2019, and he also faced current two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in 2022.
That experience means Goncalves is highly respected – but it’s also given his upcoming foe a chance to see how the top dogs have found a way to win against him.
So, while the Brazilian will enter the ring with a bigger reputation, Aliff thinks he can show that he belongs in the top tier:
“This man has faced elite fighters like Superlek and Rodtang. He seems to be on another level when compared with me. However, he didn’t beat those two. So I think we should be on the same level.
“From his fight against Superlek, I think he’s not very durable. But, once again, you can’t compare me with Superlek because we fight in different weight classes.”