High-Stakes Kickboxing Bout Between Petchtanong And Nabil Anane Added To ONE Fight Night 26

A pivotal bantamweight kickboxing clash between the old generation and the new is heading to ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video.
On December 6 in U.S. primetime, former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchtanong Petchfergus will square off with 20-year-old phenom Nabil Anane in a feature bout at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Both athletes have plenty to gain with a strong performance. For his part, #3-ranked Petchtanong is aiming to secure a crack at the World Title he previously held.
A veteran of more than 400 professional fights and also a former WBC and WMC Muay Thai World Champion, the 39-year-old Thai has proven himself time and time again as one of the planet’s most technically sound strikers.
In his most recent appearance, Petchtanong showed he has the show-stopping power to match his technical prowess, as he overwhelmed and finished another former divisional king, Alaverdi Ramazanov, with a vicious flurry of strikes.
If he wants to once again wear 26 pounds of ONE gold around his waist, Petchtanong will first have to get past a dangerously talented rising star.
Anane made his ONE debut at just 19 years old, and while he lost to current two-sport, two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9, he’s since won five in a row to establish himself as one of the world’s most exciting strikers and earn the #5 bantamweight Muay Thai ranking.
Now loaded with momentum and showing massive improvements from fight to fight, Anane hopes to make immediate waves in this high-profile switch to kickboxing.
With a victory over Petchtanong, the towering Thai-Algerian sensation would assert himself as a serious two-sport threat and could jump the queue straight to a shot at reigning ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan “The General” Haggerty.
Beyond the massive stakes in this matchup, fans can expect fireworks for as long as the fight lasts.
The decorated Thai veteran is a vicious counter-striker with elite fight IQ, while Anane, with his incredible height, reach, and shocking power, is a difficult puzzle to solve for even the most seasoned kickboxers.