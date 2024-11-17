MMA

‘Here To Make A Statement’ – Kade Ruotolo Reflects On Spectacular MMA Win At ONE 169

The reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion is aiming for the top in mixed martial arts.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon

Reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo might be the most talented 2-0 MMA fighter the world has ever seen.

On November 8 in U.S. primetime, the 21-year-old superstar scored a spectacular first-round finish of Pakistani veteran Ahmed “Wolverine” Mujtaba in front of a packed Bangkok crowd at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.

Widely regarded as one of the planet’s top pound-for-pound Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes, Ruotolo’s foray into the world of MMA has come with plenty of hype and lofty expectations.

Given his prowess as a submission hunter, it’s perhaps no surprise that he finished Mujtaba with his trademark D’Arce choke. Notably, though, Ruotolo’s submission came just moments after he dropped Mujtaba with a thunderous overhand right – an incredible display of striking that few could have predicted.

After the fight, the American spoke about his evolution from a pure BJJ fighter into an all-around mixed martial artist:

“I think the main thing was just really trusting in my abilities. I think in the debut [win], it was a little bit of an unknown, and this time around, my confidence and everything was there, along with the intent to really bring it out.

“My coaches put so much work into me. The combo that we finished, or at least the combo that knocked him down, was a combo we were doing in the back room right before, countless times. High-low-over, right? So it’s just trial and error, trial and error, until you get to a point where there are no more errors.”

After two fights and two highlight-reel finishes, Ruotolo is brimming with confidence about his ability to dominate in MMA just as he has in submission grappling.

He said he’s ready for whoever ONE’s matchmakers put in front of him next:

“You know, I’m very confident. I think I can take anyone on in the division. The last fight was more of a jiu-jitsu finish, and I wanted to show that I got some hands too.

“I’m super stoked that right hand clicked. I got the knockdown. Probably could have finished it there, but I just couldn’t resist the D’Arce opportunity. It’s always there. So, yeah, I was super stoked for sure.”

In his hotly anticipated MMA debut earlier this year at ONE 167, Ruotolo made quick work of Blake Cooper, submitting him with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Despite his dominance that night, he said that he felt some anxiety going in. This time around, the nerves were gone, and he was able to showcase his full potential:

“In jiu-jitsu, our goal is always to be as exciting as possible, putting on the best performances possible. And that’s my goal in MMA as well.

“My debut, obviously, a lot of nerves going into it. It is a whole different world, I was a little bit more cautious. And my brother this time around, he’s like, ‘Hey, we’re here to make a statement.’ And I’m like, alright, sounds good. I’m really stoked to be able to make a statement, really.”

Ruotolo OK With Taking ‘Smart’ Path Toward MMA World Title

Following his 63-second win over Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE 169, Kade Ruotolo has officially arrived as MMA’s most exciting rising star.

He credited his team – made up of MMA legend Erik Paulson, Classic Fight Team striking coach Tyler Wombles, and his brother, current ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo – for his rapid growth in the new sport:

“First of all, props to God, as well as my coaches. I really wouldn’t have been able to do this without my coaches, Tyler Wombles, Erik Paulson, and my brother.

“They’re giving me so much confidence on the feet, and changing me as a fighter every single day. So I’m extremely happy with the progression and the future that we’re going in.”

Ruotolo’s meteoric rise has led many fans and pundits to wonder when he’ll fight for 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold in MMA.

The Californian admits that he would love to challenge for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title tomorrow. However, he knows the climb toward the belt will take some time and that he’ll learn plenty of valuable lessons along the way.

Ruotolo added:

“I’m a very ambitious person, so I like the sound of it [fighting for a World Title], for sure. That being said, it’s only my second MMA fight, right? So, you know, go straight to the belt, there’s a massive opportunity.

Obviously it’s a big step up as well. But you know, personally, I’m down. But I know my coaches, my team, and everyone around me, is going to be saying do it smart, get the experience. That’s the top of the mountain in MMA.”

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score: Hosts Lose Avishka Fernando In Pursuit Of 210 Against Kiwis
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Procedure, Marquee Players, Retention List, Rules – All You Need To Know
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Here's How Steve Smith Plans To Tackle Old Foe Ravichandran Ashwin
  5. IND Tour Of AUS 2024: Reasons For India's Debacle Against NZ, Lessons To Learn Before Perth Test
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Ecuador, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12
  2. Croatia Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Chile Vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12 On TV And Online
  4. Argentina Vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
  5. Bulgaria Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland Into Semi-Finals After 'Exhausting Day'
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz, Final Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Rafael Nadal At Davis Cup Finals: Will The Tennis Great Play His Farewell Singles Matches?
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Levels Score Against Czechia, Keeps Poland In Semi-Final Hunt
  5. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Casper Ruud To Set Up Title Clash With Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan
  2. IND Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika, Navneet Lead India To 3-0 Win Over Japan
  3. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Tan Jinzhuang's Brace Powers CHN To Victory
  4. CHN 2-0 KOR, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Face Shocking Elimination As China Thrash Them In Rajgir
  5. Malaysia 2-0 Thailand Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: MAS Seal Second Win As Azhar, Aqilrullah Strike

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-led State Govt, Amit Shah Reviews Situation In Manipur | Latest
  2. Shashi Tharoor Flags Stagnant Follower Count On X For 4 Years
  3. Day In Pics: November 17, 2024
  4. At COP29, India Criticises Developed Nations For Lack Of Support On Climate Action
  5. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  2. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  5. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
US News
  1. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
World News
  1. Xi Jinping Lays Out 4 'Red Lines' To Assure Smooth Transition To Trump 2.0 | Biden-Xi Meeting
  2. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
  3. Pakistan's VPN Debate: Shehbaz Sharif’s Community Note On X And The ‘Un-Islamic’ Controversy
  4. Philippines: Typhoon Man-yi Hits Eastern Province; Wrecks Houses Prompting Mass Evacuations
  5. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Russia Goes Deeper Into Kyiv As Conflict Escalates
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws