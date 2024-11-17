Reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo might be the most talented 2-0 MMA fighter the world has ever seen.
On November 8 in U.S. primetime, the 21-year-old superstar scored a spectacular first-round finish of Pakistani veteran Ahmed “Wolverine” Mujtaba in front of a packed Bangkok crowd at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.
Widely regarded as one of the planet’s top pound-for-pound Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes, Ruotolo’s foray into the world of MMA has come with plenty of hype and lofty expectations.
Given his prowess as a submission hunter, it’s perhaps no surprise that he finished Mujtaba with his trademark D’Arce choke. Notably, though, Ruotolo’s submission came just moments after he dropped Mujtaba with a thunderous overhand right – an incredible display of striking that few could have predicted.
After the fight, the American spoke about his evolution from a pure BJJ fighter into an all-around mixed martial artist:
“I think the main thing was just really trusting in my abilities. I think in the debut [win], it was a little bit of an unknown, and this time around, my confidence and everything was there, along with the intent to really bring it out.
“My coaches put so much work into me. The combo that we finished, or at least the combo that knocked him down, was a combo we were doing in the back room right before, countless times. High-low-over, right? So it’s just trial and error, trial and error, until you get to a point where there are no more errors.”
After two fights and two highlight-reel finishes, Ruotolo is brimming with confidence about his ability to dominate in MMA just as he has in submission grappling.
He said he’s ready for whoever ONE’s matchmakers put in front of him next:
“You know, I’m very confident. I think I can take anyone on in the division. The last fight was more of a jiu-jitsu finish, and I wanted to show that I got some hands too.
“I’m super stoked that right hand clicked. I got the knockdown. Probably could have finished it there, but I just couldn’t resist the D’Arce opportunity. It’s always there. So, yeah, I was super stoked for sure.”
In his hotly anticipated MMA debut earlier this year at ONE 167, Ruotolo made quick work of Blake Cooper, submitting him with a rear-naked choke in the first round.
Despite his dominance that night, he said that he felt some anxiety going in. This time around, the nerves were gone, and he was able to showcase his full potential:
“In jiu-jitsu, our goal is always to be as exciting as possible, putting on the best performances possible. And that’s my goal in MMA as well.
“My debut, obviously, a lot of nerves going into it. It is a whole different world, I was a little bit more cautious. And my brother this time around, he’s like, ‘Hey, we’re here to make a statement.’ And I’m like, alright, sounds good. I’m really stoked to be able to make a statement, really.”
Ruotolo OK With Taking ‘Smart’ Path Toward MMA World Title
Following his 63-second win over Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE 169, Kade Ruotolo has officially arrived as MMA’s most exciting rising star.
He credited his team – made up of MMA legend Erik Paulson, Classic Fight Team striking coach Tyler Wombles, and his brother, current ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo – for his rapid growth in the new sport:
“First of all, props to God, as well as my coaches. I really wouldn’t have been able to do this without my coaches, Tyler Wombles, Erik Paulson, and my brother.
“They’re giving me so much confidence on the feet, and changing me as a fighter every single day. So I’m extremely happy with the progression and the future that we’re going in.”
Ruotolo’s meteoric rise has led many fans and pundits to wonder when he’ll fight for 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold in MMA.
The Californian admits that he would love to challenge for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title tomorrow. However, he knows the climb toward the belt will take some time and that he’ll learn plenty of valuable lessons along the way.
Ruotolo added:
“I’m a very ambitious person, so I like the sound of it [fighting for a World Title], for sure. That being said, it’s only my second MMA fight, right? So, you know, go straight to the belt, there’s a massive opportunity.
Obviously it’s a big step up as well. But you know, personally, I’m down. But I know my coaches, my team, and everyone around me, is going to be saying do it smart, get the experience. That’s the top of the mountain in MMA.”