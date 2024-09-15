Full Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 80 On September 20

The world’s largest martial arts organization is back at Lumpinee Stadium on September 20 with another action-packed installment of its weekly Asia primetime series in Bangkok, Thailand.
ONE Friday Fights 80 has something for everyone with 10 Muay Thai fights, two MMA battles, and a submission grappling match on the bill.
Fireworks are all but guaranteed as 26 athletes vie for a life-changing US$100,000 contract with ONE Championship.
In the main event, Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Rak Erawan continues his campaign for a shot on ONE’s main roster. But standing in his way in the atomweight Muay Thai contest is surging youngster Yodnumchai Fairtex.
Rak has been a prolific competitor on the ONE Friday Fights series. The 23-year-old has compiled a 4-2 record in six memorable fights on ONE’s proving ground, and he’ll be desperate to get back on track after seeing his two-fight winning streak snapped by Songchainoi Kiatsongrit last time out.
Yodnumchai, on the other hand, has been on a stunning rampage over the past 12 months.
The 20-year-old prodigy started life under the ONE banner with four straight knockouts, all of which ended inside two rounds.
Most recently, he confirmed his status as one of Thailand’s hottest prospects when he climbed off the canvas to prevail via unanimous decision in a memorable back-and-forth war with Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon.
The action-packed victory improved Yodnumchai’s ONE Friday Fights record to 5-0 and potentially put him within striking distance of a dream contract with the promotion.
In a 127-pound Muay Thai scrap, Chartpayak Saksatoon will shoot for his fourth knockout in as many fights in the co-headliner when he faces the vastly experienced Petnamngam PK Saenchai.
Chartpayak has demolished all three of his opponents inside one round since making his promotional bow last December. The 26-year-old’s heavy hands have done the business every time, and he’ll be on the hunt again as he builds his case for a full-time berth on the ONE roster.
But Petnamngam is a veteran of a staggering 249 professional fights, and there is little that he hasn’t seen.
The 29-year-old is fresh from handing Amir Abdulmuslimov the first loss of his career this past July, and the chance to derail another hype train has him licking his lips.
Also, Nongam Fairtex looks to continue her stellar run on ONE Friday Fights. The 29-year-old is shooting to make it six wins from six starts when she faces 18-year-old sensation Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai in a 110-pound Muay Thai showdown.
In the first of two MMA bouts on the card, David Cooke hopes to build on his crushing knockout win on debut. This time, the U.K. prospect welcomes South Korean promotional newcomer Jang Seon Gyu to ONE Friday Fights in a lightweight MMA tilt.
Meanwhile, Uzbek finisher Avazbek Kholmirzaev looks to make it 4-0 under ONE’s bright lights when he faces undefeated debutant Bektur Zhenishbek Uulu in a 130-pound MMA showcase.
Plus, Shoya Ishiguro and Hiryu Niwa will open proceedings with a bang when they tangle in a flyweight submission grappling bout.
Check out the full lineup for ONE Friday Fights 80 before the action goes down later this week.
ONE Friday Fights 80 Full Card
- Rak Erawan vs. Yodnumchai Fairtex (Muay Thai – atomweight)
- Petnamngam PK Saenchai vs. Chartpayak Saksatoon (Muay Thai – 127-pound catchweight)
- Yoddoi Kaewsamrit vs. Teeyai Wankhongohm MBK (Muay Thai – atomweight)
- Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai vs. Anurak Wankhongohm MBK (Muay Thai – 140-pound catchweight)
- Petninmungkorn DrRatNamkangIceland vs. Komkrit J Power Roof Phuket (Muay Thai – 114-pound catchweight)
- Nongam Fairtex vs. Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai (Muay Thai – 110-pound catchweight)
- Kongklai Sor Sommai vs. Deniz Demirkapu (Muay Thai – 138-pound catchweight)
- Eduard Saik vs. Mustafa Al Tekreeti (Muay Thai – lightweight)
- Thway Thit Win Hlaing vs. Mavlonbek Kakhkhorov (Muay Thai – featherweight)
- Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs. Bektur Zhenishbek Uulu (MMA – 130-pound catchweight)
- Emily Chong vs. Kokoz (Muay Thai – 117-pound catchweight)
- David Cooke vs. Jang Seon Gyu (MMA – lightweight)
- Shoya Ishiguro vs. Hiryu Niwa (submission grappling – flyweight)