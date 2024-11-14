Sports

Tyson Vs Paul: Former Heavyweight Champion Faces Media Ahead Of Las Vegas Bout

Mike Tyson wasn’t in the mood for talking in the final news conference before the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion faces YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Tyson had terse answers for all the questions Wednesday night, two nights before the fight against Paul, who is 31 years younger, at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The issue of Tyson’s health didn’t come up in a small concert venue about 20 miles from AT&T Stadium. A bout originally scheduled for July 20 was postponed to Friday night after Tyson had to be treated for a stomach ulcer when he fell ill on a flight. Tyson was 50-6 with 44 knockouts before retiring 19 years ago. Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts in less than five years as a pro, facing mostly mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers. The fight is the first combat sports event to be streamed on Netflix. It will be available at no additional cost to the more than 280 million Netflix subscribers globally.

Boxing: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul exhibition bout in Irving, Texas
Tyson vs Paul boxing: Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, right, pose for photographs

Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, right, pose for photographs during a news conference ahead of their fight in Irving, Texas.

Boxing: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul exhibition bout in Irving, Texas
Tyson vs Paul boxing: Mike Tyson, bottom, listens as Katie Taylor speaks during a news conference
Mike Tyson, bottom, listens as Katie Taylor speaks during a news conference ahead of her undisputed super lightweight world title bout against Amanda Serrano, the co-main event in the Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight night in Irving, Texas.

Boxing: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul exhibition bout in Irving, Texas
Tyson vs Paul boxing: Jake Paul, left, bets his purse with Katie Taylor
Jake Paul, left, bets his purse with Katie Taylor as Mike Tyson looks on during a news conference ahead of their fight in Irving, Texas.

Boxing: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul exhibition bout in Irving, Texas
Tyson vs Paul boxing: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off during a news conference
Mike Tyson, front left, and Jake Paul, front right, face off during a news conference ahead of their fight in Irving, Texas.

Boxing: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul exhibition bout in Irving, Texas
Tyson vs Paul boxing: Mike Tyson speaks during a news conference
Mike Tyson speaks during a news conference ahead of his fight against Jake Paul in Irving, Texas.

Boxing: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul exhibition bout in Irving, Texas
Tyson vs Paul boxing: Jake Paul reacts during a news conference
Jake Paul reacts during a news conference ahead of his fight against Mike Tyson in Irving, Texas.

Boxing: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul exhibition bout in Irving, Texas
Tyson vs Paul boxing: Jake Paul speaks during a news conference
Jake Paul speaks during a news conference ahead of his fight against Mike Tyson in Irving, Texas.

Boxing: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul exhibition bout in Irving, Texas
Tyson vs Paul boxing: Mike Tyson works out ahead of his boxing match
Mike Tyson works out ahead of his boxing match against Jake Paul in Irving, Texas.

