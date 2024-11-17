Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin's 98th World Cup Victory: American Skier Dominates Slalom Season Opener - In Pics

The American skier Mikaela Shiffrin sealed her record-extending 98th World Cup win in Finland's first slalom race of the season. She took lead after the first run and maintained her edge to win by 0.79 seconds over Austria's Katharina Liensberger. Germany's Lena Duerr, who was second after the initial run, finished third, trailing Shiffrin by 0.83 seconds. This win comes after a near miss in Austria's season-opening giant slalom, where Shiffrin led initially but slipped to fifth in the final run.

Finland Alpine Skiing World Cup
Alpine Skiing World Cup | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati

The winner United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on podium after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.

Alpine Skiing World Cup
Finland Alpine Skiing World Cup | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
From left, second placed Austria's Katharina Liensberger, the winner United States' Mikaela Shiffrin and third placed Germany's Lena Duerr celebrate on podium after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.

Mikaela Shiffrin
Alpine Ski Women's World Cup | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
The winner United States' Mikaela Shiffrin shares the podium with a baby reindeer after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.

Alpine Ski Womens World Cup
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
The winner United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on podium with Santa, after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.

Alpine Skiing World Cup
Finland Alpine Skiing World Cup | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
Germany's Lena Duerr reacts after completing the second run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.

Austrias Katharina Liensberger
Alpine Skiing | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
Austria's Katharina Liensberger speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.

Alpine Ski Womens World Cup
Finland Alpine Skiing World Cup | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.

Finland Alpine Skiing World Cup
Alpine Ski Women's World Cup | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.

Finland Alpine Skiing World Cup
Alpine Ski Women's World Cup | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
Switzerland's Camille Rast speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.

Alpine Skiing
Alpine Ski Women's World Cup | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.

