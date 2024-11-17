Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin's 98th World Cup Victory: American Skier Dominates Slalom Season Opener - In Pics

The American skier Mikaela Shiffrin sealed her record-extending 98th World Cup win in Finland's first slalom race of the season. She took lead after the first run and maintained her edge to win by 0.79 seconds over Austria's Katharina Liensberger. Germany's Lena Duerr, who was second after the initial run, finished third, trailing Shiffrin by 0.83 seconds. This win comes after a near miss in Austria's season-opening giant slalom, where Shiffrin led initially but slipped to fifth in the final run.