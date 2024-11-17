Mikaela Shiffrin's 98th World Cup Victory: American Skier Dominates Slalom Season Opener - In Pics

The winner United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on podium after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.
From left, second placed Austria's Katharina Liensberger, the winner United States' Mikaela Shiffrin and third placed Germany's Lena Duerr celebrate on podium after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.
The winner United States' Mikaela Shiffrin shares the podium with a baby reindeer after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.
The winner United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on podium with Santa, after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.
Germany's Lena Duerr reacts after completing the second run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.
Austria's Katharina Liensberger speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.
Switzerland's Camille Rast speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.
Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland.