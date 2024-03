Sports

Miami Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov Sets Up Final Against Jannik Sinner - In Pics

After trouncing top seed Carlos Alcaraz the previous evening, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov defeated the fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4 to march into the Miami Open 2024 final. The 11th seed will meet 22-year-old Jannik Sinner in the title clash. Earlier, Sinner produced a stunning performance to demolish defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. It was a rematch of the Australian Open final, which Medvedev led by two sets to love before Sinner stormed back to claim his first grand slam title. This was nothing like as close, though, with Sinner storming to a 6-1 6-2 victory in just 69 minutes to reverse the result of last year’s final.