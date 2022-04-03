Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Miami Open 2022 Final: Iga Swiatek Beats Naomi Osaka To Clinch Women's Singles Title, Set To Be New No.1  

Iga Swiatek will replace recently-retired Ashleigh Barty as the new no.1 in women’s singles. Her winning streak extended to 17 games.

Iga Swiatek poses with the Miami Open 2022 trophy after beating Naomi Osaka in final. AP

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 10:25 am

Iga Swiatek continued her wonderful start to 2022, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women's title at the Miami Open 2022 and extend her winning streak to 17 matches. (More Tennis News)

Swiatek will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at number one in the women's rankings when the points are updated on Monday.

Swiatek broke Osaka for a 3-2 lead in the first set on Saturday, hanging on from there to win a 52-minute set that saw the opening game - on Osaka's serve - feature seven deuces and go for 10 minutes.

The second set was a completely different story as Swiatek finished off her ninth consecutive straight-sets victory.  It was her third title of 2022 and her sixth consecutive win in a final, a streak that started at the delayed French Open in 2020.

