Miami Open 2022 Final: Iga Swiatek Beats Naomi Osaka To Clinch Women's Singles Title, Set To Be New No.1  

Iga Swiatek continued her wonderful start to 2022, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women's title at the Miami Open 2022 and extend her winning streak to 17 matches. (More Tennis News)

Swiatek will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at number one in the women's rankings when the points are updated on Monday.

Swiatek broke Osaka for a 3-2 lead in the first set on Saturday, hanging on from there to win a 52-minute set that saw the opening game - on Osaka's serve - feature seven deuces and go for 10 minutes.

The second set was a completely different story as Swiatek finished off her ninth consecutive straight-sets victory. It was her third title of 2022 and her sixth consecutive win in a final, a streak that started at the delayed French Open in 2020.