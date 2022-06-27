Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Mayank Agarwal Called Up For India Vs England Fifth Test Match In Edgbaston

India opener Mayank Agarwal has been called up as a backup for captain Rohit Sharma, who is down with COVID-19. Mayank will fly out for England on Monday.

Mayank Agarwal's last Test match for India came against Sri Lanka in the home series in March. BCCI

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 10:58 am

Opener Mayank Agarwal has been called up for the ‘rescheduled’ fifth Test against England after India captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is in a race against time to be fit for the game starting on July 1. (More Cricket News)

According to reports, Agarwal will fly out to England on Monday itself and join the rest of the squad. The right-hander won’t be required to serve any mandatory quarantine as per the latest government rules and thus will be available to play immediately if required.   

The 31-year-old was originally omitted for the England Test as the BCCI picked KL Rahul ahead of him. However, an injury to KL Rahul ruled him out of the entire England tour. Agarwal last played for India in a Test match against Sri Lanka at home in March.

After the Sri Lanka series, Agarwal turned out for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and also played for Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy 2021-22 defeat against Uttar Pradesh in the quarterfinals. In IPL 2022, Agarwal scored just 196 runs as PBKS finished sixth. 

The England vs India fifth Test match is a part of the series from last year that had to be postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting camp. 
 

