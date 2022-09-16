Mark Boucher Replaces Mahela Jayawardene As New Mumbai Indians Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2023

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have appointed former South Africa wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

Boucher replaces Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who was promoted to a new role of Mumbai Indians Global Head of Performance.

“It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport,” Boucher was quoted as saying in a press statement.

“I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.”

Boucher, who is currently the head coach of South Africa, had already announced that he will quit from his role after the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Boucher has held the position since December 2019, and led the Proteas to 11 Test wins, including a memorable 2-1 series win against India at home in January.

Mumbai Indians suffered their worst ever season when they finished last in IPL 2022. The Rohit Sharma-led side could manage just four wins from 14 games.