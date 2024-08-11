Gold medalist Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky, left, and bronze medalist Hungary's David Betlehem, right, pose for photographers during the medal ceremony at the end of marathon swimming men's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Germany's Oliver Klemet poses for photographers during the medal ceremony at the end of marathon swimming men's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medalist Hungary's David Betlehem poses for photographers during the medal ceremony at the end of marathon swimming men's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalist Sharon Van Rouwendaal, of the Netherlands, poses with her medal during the medal ceremony at the end of marathon swimming women's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Australia's Moesha Johnson poses with her medal during the medal ceremony at the end of marathon swimming women's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medalist Italy's Ginevra Taddeucci poses with her medal during the medal ceremony at the end of marathon swimming women's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Mexico's Paulo Strehlke Delgado competes during the marathon swimming men's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
A Hungarian flag marks the sports drink designated for Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky as he enters the feeding station, during the men's 10km, marathon swimming, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.