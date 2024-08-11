Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Marathon Swimming Medallists - In Pics

The two open water 10km marathon swimming medal events -- one each for men and women -- were held at the Pont Alexandre III, through the Seine River, at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The distance-swimming discipline was scheduled from 8th to 9th August, and saw some gritty performances. The races featured 22 swimmers each, three less than those in the Tokyo 2020 roster. Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky won the men's gold medal, while Netherlands' Sharon van Rouwendaal finished on top among the women.