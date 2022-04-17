Manchester City Vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2021-22 Semis: Sadio Mane Scores Twice To Send Reds Into Final

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen blundered to gift Liverpool a goal in Manchester City’s 3-2 loss in the FA Cup 2021-22 semifinals on Saturday. (More Football News)

City was already trailing 1-0 at Wembley, thanks to Ibrahim Konate’s third goal in three games, when Steffen allowed Sadio Mané to score Liverpool’s second in a meeting of the English Premier League’s top teams.

Receiving a tame back pass from John Stones, Steffen dawdled controlling the ball rather than using his second touch to clear. It gave time for Mane to race into the penalty area to put him under pressure and slide in to nudge the ball over the line.

Mane scored another at half-time before Jack Grealish and Bernando Silva netted one each but that was too late by then.

City manager Pep Guardiola said he didn’t regret his strategy of giving Steffen playing time in the FA Cup and resting first-choice goalkeeper Ederson.

This can happen,” Guardiola said. “It’s an accident. I’m pretty sure that Zack doesn’t want to do it. It’s football and sometimes the strikers miss the chances in front of the keepers.”

“Well, I think today is special because Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world,” Mane said after the game. “So, of course, if you win this type of game, especially in a semifinal, it is a big big big win. And we are very pleased, and we are very happy to qualify for the final.”

“I was very happy to score the two goals for the team. I thought the performance of the team today was fantastic, and I think that today every single player enjoyed it and did well in the game because we did the right things at the right time, and it paid off.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added: “m absolutely proud. It was incredible. I think the first half was one of the best we have ever played. We did all the right stuff. We scored in the right moments, we played an incredible game in the first half, I have to say. I loved each second of it.

“We respect the quality of City so much, and it is so difficult to win against them, but because of these boys in my dressing room, we have a chance. That is enough for me to give it a try. We just wanted to go to the final, and that is what happened.”