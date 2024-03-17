Inter Miami striker Luis Suárez, bottom, and midfielder Diego Gomez react to a goal scored by Suarez during the first half of an MLS soccer match against DC United at Audi Field in Washington.
Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, left, competes for the ball with DC United midfielder Matti Peltola during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Audi Field in Washington.
DC United striker Christian Benteke watches as Inter Miami celebrates a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Audi Field in Washington.
Inter Miami central midfielder Diego Gomez, center, battles for a head ball with DC United defender Lucas Bartlett during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Audi Field in Washington.
DC United right winger Cristian Dajome reacts to a missed shot on goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami at Audi Field in Washington.
Inter Miami central midfielder Diego Gomez, right, and striker Luis Suárez react after a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against DC United at Audi Field in Washington.
A fan reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match between DC United and Inter Miami at Audi Field in Washington.
Inter Miami striker Luis Suárez scores past DC United goalkeeper Alexander Bono during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Audi Field in Washington.
DC United's Jared Stroud (8) is congratulated after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami at Audi Field in Washington.
DC United right winger Cristian Dajome, right, competes for the ball with Inter Miami center back Tomas Aviles during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Audi Field in Washington.