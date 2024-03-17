Sports

MLS: Luis Suarez Helps Inter Miami Beat DC United In Lionel Messi's Absence - In Pics

Luis Suarez scored twice in a span of 13 minutes to lift Inter Miami to a 3-1 win over DC United in Major League Soccer, despite the absence of Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar was held out of Miami's 3-2 loss to Montreal and was subbed off early in the second half of their 3-1 victory over Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup second leg. Messi is reportedly resting a right leg injury. Suarez did not start the match but was subbed in at the 62nd minute. It took him only 10 minutes to connect on the go-ahead goal, scoring with a left-footed shot from close range to the bottom left corner. The goal was assisted by Leonardo Campana following a fast break.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 17, 2024
March 17, 2024
       
MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs DC United Photo: AP/Nathan Howard

Inter Miami striker Luis Suárez, bottom, and midfielder Diego Gomez react to a goal scored by Suarez during the first half of an MLS soccer match against DC United at Audi Field in Washington.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs DC United Photo: AP/Nathan Howard
Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, left, competes for the ball with DC United midfielder Matti Peltola during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Audi Field in Washington.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs DC United Photo: AP/Nathan Howard
DC United striker Christian Benteke watches as Inter Miami celebrates a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Audi Field in Washington.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs DC United Photo: AP/Nathan Howard
Inter Miami central midfielder Diego Gomez, center, battles for a head ball with DC United defender Lucas Bartlett during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Audi Field in Washington.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs DC United Photo: AP/Nathan Howard
DC United right winger Cristian Dajome reacts to a missed shot on goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami at Audi Field in Washington.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs DC United Photo: AP/Nathan Howard
Inter Miami central midfielder Diego Gomez, right, and striker Luis Suárez react after a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against DC United at Audi Field in Washington.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs DC United Photo: AP/Nathan Howard
A fan reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match between DC United and Inter Miami at Audi Field in Washington.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs DC United Photo: AP/Nathan Howard
Inter Miami striker Luis Suárez scores past DC United goalkeeper Alexander Bono during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Audi Field in Washington.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs DC United Photo: AP/Nathan Howard
DC United's Jared Stroud (8) is congratulated after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami at Audi Field in Washington.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs DC United Photo: AP/Nathan Howard
DC United right winger Cristian Dajome, right, competes for the ball with Inter Miami center back Tomas Aviles during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Audi Field in Washington.

