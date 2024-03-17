Sports

MLS: Luis Suarez Helps Inter Miami Beat DC United In Lionel Messi's Absence - In Pics

Luis Suarez scored twice in a span of 13 minutes to lift Inter Miami to a 3-1 win over DC United in Major League Soccer, despite the absence of Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar was held out of Miami's 3-2 loss to Montreal and was subbed off early in the second half of their 3-1 victory over Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup second leg. Messi is reportedly resting a right leg injury. Suarez did not start the match but was subbed in at the 62nd minute. It took him only 10 minutes to connect on the go-ahead goal, scoring with a left-footed shot from close range to the bottom left corner. The goal was assisted by Leonardo Campana following a fast break.