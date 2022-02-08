Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, Sylhet Sunrisers Vs Fortune Barishal: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 24 Live

Fortune Barishal are sitting atop the table with 11 points from 8 games. For Sylhet Sunrisers, they need to win all their final three games to stay in knockouts contention.

Live Streaming, Sylhet Sunrisers Vs Fortune Barishal: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 24 Live
Sylhet Sunrisers' only victory in the BPL 2022 came against Minister Group Dhaka. Twitter (@sylhetsunrisers)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 3:41 pm

On Tuesday it’s a battle between the top and bottom sides in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022. Fortune Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan have sealed their place in the top four, and will look to continue their winning momentum against bottom-placed Sylhet Sunrisers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

After losing their opening two games, Fortune Barishal have found their way into the top winning their last four matches. Shakib, in particular, has been in terrific form for Fortune Barishal with scores of 41, 50 and 50 in the last three games.

On the other hand, Sylhet Sunrisers’ only win in the tournament came against Minister Group Dhaka. With just three points from seven games, the Mosaddek Hossain-led side will be aiming to win their last three games to have an outside chance of making it to the knockouts.

Head-To-Head

Related stories

Live Streaming, Chattogram Challengers Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 23 Live

Live Streaming, Khulna Tigers Vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22, Match 22

Sylhet Sunrisers enjoy a slight 2-1 edge over Fortune Barishal in the BPL head-to-head record. The last time these two teams met was back in 2015 with Sylhet emerging victorious.   

Match And Telecast Details

Match: Match 24 of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal

Date: February 8, 2022

Time: 5 PM IST/ 5:30 PM Local

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

How to watch live stream Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal cricket match?

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal BPL T20 cricket match will be telecast live on the FanCode app.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the Sylhet Sixers vs Fortune Barishal match on Gazi TV and T Sport.   

Squads:

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Alok Kapali, Alauddin Babu, Sohag Gazi, Aks Swadhin, Nazmul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Devon Thomas, Muktar Ali, Al-Amin Hossain, Jubair Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Hayet, Kesrick Williams, Mizanur Rahman

Fortune Barishal: Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Nurul Hasan(w), Ziaur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam, Salman Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Shykat Ali, Obed McCoy, Fazle Mahmud, Jake Lintott, Shafiqul Islam

Tags

Sports Bangladesh Premier League Live Streaming Live Streaming Of BPL 2021-22 Sylhet Sunrisers Vs Fortune Barishal T20 Cricket League Live Chris Gayle Shakib Al Hasan Dwayne Bravo Mosaddek Hossain Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Live Streaming of India Vs West Indies: Where To Watch IND Vs WI ODIs Live

Live Streaming of India Vs West Indies: Where To Watch IND Vs WI ODIs Live

Keegan Petersen, Dewald Brevis, Ebadot Hossain Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month

Jason Gillespie, Former Pacer, Not Interested In Replacing Justin Langer As Australia Head Coach

NZ-W Vs IND-W: Eyes Firmly On One-Dayers, India Begin New Zealand Tour With One-Off T20I

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Tickets Vanish In Five Minutes After Sales Go Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues