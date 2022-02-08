Live Streaming, Sylhet Sunrisers Vs Fortune Barishal: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 24 Live

On Tuesday it’s a battle between the top and bottom sides in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022. Fortune Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan have sealed their place in the top four, and will look to continue their winning momentum against bottom-placed Sylhet Sunrisers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

After losing their opening two games, Fortune Barishal have found their way into the top winning their last four matches. Shakib, in particular, has been in terrific form for Fortune Barishal with scores of 41, 50 and 50 in the last three games.

On the other hand, Sylhet Sunrisers’ only win in the tournament came against Minister Group Dhaka. With just three points from seven games, the Mosaddek Hossain-led side will be aiming to win their last three games to have an outside chance of making it to the knockouts.

Head-To-Head

Sylhet Sunrisers enjoy a slight 2-1 edge over Fortune Barishal in the BPL head-to-head record. The last time these two teams met was back in 2015 with Sylhet emerging victorious.

Match And Telecast Details

Match: Match 24 of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal

Date: February 8, 2022

Time: 5 PM IST/ 5:30 PM Local

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

How to watch live stream Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal cricket match?

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal BPL T20 cricket match will be telecast live on the FanCode app.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the Sylhet Sixers vs Fortune Barishal match on Gazi TV and T Sport.

Squads:

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Alok Kapali, Alauddin Babu, Sohag Gazi, Aks Swadhin, Nazmul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Devon Thomas, Muktar Ali, Al-Amin Hossain, Jubair Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Hayet, Kesrick Williams, Mizanur Rahman

Fortune Barishal: Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Nurul Hasan(w), Ziaur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam, Salman Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Shykat Ali, Obed McCoy, Fazle Mahmud, Jake Lintott, Shafiqul Islam