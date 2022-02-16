Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings: Watch Pakistan Super League, 23rd Match Live

Defending PSL champions, Multan Sultans will look to complete a league double against Karachi Kings. Check match and telecast details.

Karachi Kings lead Multan Sultans 5-3 in the head-to-head record. Composite: Logos

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 1:42 pm

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season started with a clash between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on January 27. After 24 matches, the two teams are at the opposite ends of the PSL 2022 points table. And their reverse fixture on Wednesday, whatever the result, will do very little to change the fortunes of the two teams. (More Cricket News)

Multan Sultans, the defending champions, are certain to make the playoffs with six wins in seven outings. After a perfect campaign during the Karachi-leg of PSL 7, Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their first Lahore match. But they were handed a 52-run defeat by Lahore Qalandars for the season's first defeat on February 15.

Now, Mohammad Rizwan & Co are out to make amends and ready to end the season on a high. After tonight's match against Karachi Kings, Sultans face Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United before the play-offs.

For Babar Azam's Kings, seven defeats in seven outings mean they are out of the playoff contention. But the 2022 champions sure can redeem themselves by winning the remaining matches, starting tonight. They will next play Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

Kings almost registered their first win in the last outing against Islamabad United. Chasing Islamabad's 191/7, they ended up one run short.

Head-to-head

Karachi Kings lead Multan Sultans 5-3 in the head-to-head record. But Sultans have won the last two meetings. In the first leg this season, Sultans chased down Kings' 124/5 in 18.2 overs for a seven-wicket win. In that match, veteran South African spinner Imran Tahir won the player of the match award for his 3/16.

Match and telecast details

Match: 23rd match of Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
Date: February 16 (Wednesday), 2022
Time: 8:00 PM IST/7:30 PM local
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Multan Sultans (vs Lahore Qalandars): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Karachi Kings (vs Islamabad United): Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Afridi, Aamer Azmat, Ihsanullah, Rizwan Hussain, Dominic Drakes, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Rumman Raees, Imran Khan, Johnson Charles.

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza, Usman Shinwari, Tom Abell, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Tom Lammonby, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Taha, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Amir.

