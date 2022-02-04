Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 11 Live

Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi meet in a bottom-of-the-table clash at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday (February 4). (More Cricket News)

Babar Azam's Kings are winless in their previous three PSL 2022 outings and are at the bottom of the points table, while the Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi have lost two and won one. They are fifth in the six-team PSL points table.

Karachi Kings, the 2020 winners, have suffered chastening defeats against Sultan Multans (by seven wickets), Quetta Gladiators (by eight wickets) and Lahore Qalandars (by six wickets). So far, Sharjeel Khan is the only batter for Kings to have scored a fifty (60 against Qalandars).

Peshawar Zalmi, one of the most consistent sides in PSL, have started their PSL 7 season with a five-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators, but lost the next two matches against Islamabad United (by nine wickets) and Lahore Qalandars (by 29 runs). The 2021 runners-up can move to second place with a big win against an embattled Kings side. They are also looking for a third successive win against Karachi Kings.

Head-to-head

This will be their 16th meeting in PSL. This is clearly a fixture dominated by Zalmi, who have won 10 times in 15 meetings, including three in the play-offs -- by five wickets in the 2021 Eliminator 1, by 13 runs in the 2018 Eliminator 2 and by 24 runs in the 2017 Eliminator 2.

How things stand now

Holders Multan Sultans lead the Pakistan Super League 2022 points table with eight points from four wins in four matches. Islamabad United are second with four points from two wins in three matches. Lahore Qalandars, also with four points from two wins in three matches, are third (on the net run rate). Quetta Gladiators are fourth with two points from one win four matches.

Match and telecast details

Match : Match 11 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date : February 4 (Friday), 2022

Time : 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local

Venue : National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels : Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming : SonyLIV

In Pakistan : A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Karachi Kings (vs Lahore Qalandars) : Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Ilyas.

Peshawar Zalmi (vs Lahore Qalandars) : Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Arish Ali Khan, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad.

Squads

Karachi Kings : Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Ilyas, Umaid Asif, Rohail Nazir, Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Amir, Ian Cockbain, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan.