Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 21 Live

Can Karachi Kings win a match this Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season? The 2020 champions have suffered six humiliating defeats in six matches so far. But the Babar Azam-led side, with some luck, can still make the PSL 7 playoffs if they win the remaining four matches, including tonight's fixture against the most-successful side, Islamabad United. (More Cricket News)

In a chastening season, Karachi Kings have lost to Multan Sultans (by seven wickets), Quetta Gladiators (by eight wickets), Lahore Qalandars (by six wickets), Peshawar Zalmi (by nine runs), Islamabad United (by 42 runs) and Peshawar Zalmi (by 55 runs). Now, they face Islamabad again. And another defeat will push them to a point of no return.

Islamabad United, the 2016 and 2018 champions, have won three and lost three so far, and are now third in the six-team PSL table. The Shadab Khan-led side started their campaign with a nine-wicket win against Peshawar Zalmi, then lost to Multan Sultans by 20 runs. They beat Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs, only to lose the next outing against Lahore Qalandars by eight runs. It was followed by the win against the Kings and then another defeat to Gladiators, by five wickets.

Head-to-head

Islamabad United lead Karachi Kings 11-6 in the head-to-head record. They have also won the last three meetings, including the first-leg in PSL 2022.

Match and telecast details

Match : Match 21 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

Date : February 14 (Monday), 2022

Time : 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local

Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

TV Channels : Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming : SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Islamabad United (vs Quetta Gladiators) : Alex Hales, Muhammad Akhlaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer.

Karachi Kings (vs Peshawar Zalmi) : Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin

Squads

Islamabad United : Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zeeshan Zameer, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Musa, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Huraira, Athar Mahmood, Mubasir Khan