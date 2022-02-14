Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 21 Live

Karachi Kings chase their first win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season. Check match and details of Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings here:

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 21 Live
Islamabad United lead Karachi Kings 11-6 in the head-to-head record. Composite: Logos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 5:10 pm

Can Karachi Kings win a match this Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season? The 2020 champions have suffered six humiliating defeats in six matches so far. But the Babar Azam-led side, with some luck, can still make the PSL 7 playoffs if they win the remaining four matches, including tonight's fixture against the most-successful side, Islamabad United. (More Cricket News)

In a chastening season, Karachi Kings have lost to Multan Sultans (by seven wickets), Quetta Gladiators (by eight wickets), Lahore Qalandars (by six wickets), Peshawar Zalmi (by nine runs), Islamabad United (by 42 runs) and Peshawar Zalmi (by 55 runs). Now, they face Islamabad again. And another defeat will push them to a point of no return.

Related stories

PSL 2022 Wrap: Lahore Qalandars Drub Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings Suffer 6th Loss

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi Calls Time On PSL Career Due To Persistent Back Pain

PSL 2022: Babar Azam's Karachi Kings Lose Fifth Straight Pakistan Super League T20 Game

Islamabad United, the 2016 and 2018 champions, have won three and lost three so far, and are now third in the six-team PSL table. The Shadab Khan-led side started their campaign with a nine-wicket win against Peshawar Zalmi, then lost to Multan Sultans by 20 runs. They beat Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs, only to lose the next outing against Lahore Qalandars by eight runs. It was followed by the win against the Kings and then another defeat to Gladiators, by five wickets.

Head-to-head

Islamabad United lead Karachi Kings 11-6 in the head-to-head record. They have also won the last three meetings, including the first-leg in PSL 2022.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 21 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
Date: February 14 (Monday), 2022
Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Islamabad United (vs Quetta Gladiators): Alex Hales, Muhammad Akhlaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer.

Karachi Kings (vs Peshawar Zalmi): Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin

Squads

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zeeshan Zameer, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Musa, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Huraira, Athar Mahmood, Mubasir Khan

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Ian Cockbain, Aamer Yamin, Sahibzada Farhan, Chris Jordan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Usman Shinwari, Tom Abell, Mohammad Ilyas, Tom Lammonby, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Taha, Romario Shepherd, Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Imran, Faisal Akram, Talha Ahsan, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Super League (PSL) Islamabad United Karachi Kings Live Streaming Preview T20 Cricket Shadab Khan Babar Azam Lahore
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Live Streaming, FC Goa Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Match 92

Live Streaming, FC Goa Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Match 92

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Will Rishabh Pant Open The Innings For India? Here's What Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Said

NZ-W Vs IND-W: India Seek To Address Batting, Fielding Woes In 2nd ODI Vs New Zealand

IND Vs WI: ‘Virat Kohli’s Poor Form Isn’t Off Much Concern’ - India’s Batting Coach Vikram Rathour   

Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Five 'Most Eligible' Indian Sports Stars

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

Fashion models walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios in New York.

The Ramp In Spring