Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

With their back against the wall, Bangladesh will go all out for a win in the series-deciding final T20 against West Indies on Thursday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The West Indies vs Bangladesh third T20 will be streamed live in India. (More Cricket News)

The WI vs BAN third T20 scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

After the series opener in Dominica washed out due to rain, West Indies took control by winning the second game by 35 runs. A win for West Indies on Thursday will seal the series and if Bangladesh manage to turn the tables, the visitors will fly home with some pride.

With the pitch in Guyana assisting both batters and bowlers, expect some Caribbean fireworks with Rovman Powell likely to lead the pack. The right-hander had smashed a 28-ball brutal 61 to take the game away from the opposition in the last game.

Opener Brandon King and skipper Nicolas Pooran, who too got runs under their belts in the previous game would also want to continue the momentum. On the other hand, Bangladesh would hope they come out as a unit in the final T20.

Baring Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain, none could make a mark in the second T20 against West Indies and would need to put in extra effort if they are to make any statement. Bangladesh had also lost the two-match Test series 0-2.

WI vs BAN T20 Head-To-Head

West Indies have a 8-5 head-to-head T20 record against Bangladesh. Two games ended in no result.

When Is WI vs BAN 3rd T20 International Match?

The West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20 match will be played on July 7 (Thursday) at 11 PM IST/1:30 PM local at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

How To Watch WI vs BAN, 3rd T20 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the WI vs BAN 3rd T20 will be available on FanCode app in India.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Reserve: Dominic Drakes.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (Captain), Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.