Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Live Streaming Of Sweden vs Norway: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group B4 Match Live

Sweden have an impressive 9-4 head-to-head record against Norway. Get the live streaming details of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match.

Get UEFA Nations League 2022-23 live streaming details for the tie between Sweden and Norway. AP

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 9:38 pm

Sweden and Norway will be aiming for their second win on the trot when they face in a League B Group 4 UEFA Nations League 2022-23 fixture at the Friends Arena, Solna in Stockholm. (More Football News)

Erling Haaland, who recently moved to English Premier League champions Manchester City, scored the only goal in their 1-0 win over Serbia. Haaland has been in brilliant form for his national colours in recent past and will remain a threat for Sweden on Sunday.

Sweden, on the other hand, are coming from an easy 2-0 win over Slovenia, and will look to achieve a similar kind of result over Norway. Dejan Kulusevski’s solo goal against Slovenia impressed everyone and a lot of attraction will be on him on Sunday.

Sweden vs Norway, UEFA Nations League Match Details

Match: Sweden vs Norway, Group B4

Date: June 6 (Monday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Friends Arena, Solna in Stockholm.

How To Watch Sweden vs Norway, UEFA Nations League Match?

Sweden vs Norway, UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Team News

Sweden: Sweden will miss the services of Victor Lindelof, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Albin Ekdal and Martin Olsson due to injury. Marcus Danielson won’t be available for selection too as he announced his retirement from international football last week.

Norway: Norway have not included Omar Elabdellaoui and Kristoffer Ajer in the squad for the Sweden fixture. Martin Odegaard is likely to be in the playing XI.

Head-To-Head

Sweden have an impressive 9-4 head-to-head record against Norway. Both teams have played 19 times with each other with six games ending in draws.

Likely Starting XIs

Sweden: Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Carl Starfelt, Joakim Nilsson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Emil Forsberg, Jesper Karlstrom, Kristoffer Olsson; Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak, Viktor Claesson

Norway: Orjan Nyland; Morten Pedersen, Stefan Strandberg, Leo Ostigard, Birger Meling; Fredrik Aursnes; Morten Thorsby, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Erling Haaland

