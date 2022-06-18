Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Watch SL Vs AUS Cricket Match Live

A buoyant Sri Lanka will look for back-to-back wins when they take on Australia in the third ODI cricket match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday. SL vs AUS cricket match will be telecast live. Follow scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

After suffering a two-wicket defeat in the first match, Sri Lanka registered a 26-run win to level the five-match ODI series 1-1 on Thursday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This was Sri Lanka's first win in eight matches.

In yet another rain-affected match, Sri Lanka managed only 220/9 (47.4 overs), but it proved more than enough as they dismissed Australia for 189 in 37.1 overs. The revised target was 216 in 43 overs.

The win triggered wild celebrations in Pallekele.

A fan invades pitch in Pallekele, AP Photo

The two teams will now head to Colombo for the remaining three matches. Australia won the preceding three-match T20I series 2-1. The ODIs will be followed by a two-match Test series in Galle. It will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, ODI head-to-head record

Sri Lanka and Australia have met 100 times in ODIs. Australia lead Sri Lanka 62-34 in the head-to-head record, including seven wins in the last ten. In Sri Lanka, the hosts have increased the lead to 16-14, with three no results.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI match details

Match : Third ODI cricket match of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka 2022;

Date : June 19 (Sunday), 2022

Time : 2:30 PM IST/local

Venue : R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI cricket match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of SL vs AUS cricket match on June 19 will be available on SonyLiv.

Playing XIs in the 2nd SL vs AUS ODI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.